here are the foods to eat

Lungs they are one of the most important organs of our body, since they help us breathe, they have the sole purpose of transporting oxygen to the blood, then expelling carbon dioxide from our body. If their functions are damaged, they will be carried out with more effort and with a greater risk of lung collapse. For this reason we must try to keep them at the best of their functionality and their health. In this article we can see some tricks and foods that will help our lungs to always keep themselves clean and functioning well.

Obviously, as a first rule, there would be to stop smoking immediately, those who smoke tend to have more fragile and delicate lungs, which are inhaled for most of the time only toxic substances, for this reason those who smoke have the increased risk of contracting cancer. It won’t be easy at first, but if you convince yourself of how important it is to take care of your health, it will certainly be possible. BUT fear not, there are foods that they will stimulate our body to clean our lungs.

These foods that we will now list, stimulate the body to purify the lungs thanks to the elimination of toxins. After careful studies, we can say that grapefruit is one of these, rich in antioxidants, it improves cell function while preventing tumors and other lung diseases. Together with grapefruit we can also find thyme, garlic. oregano, carrots, ginger and licorice.

The thyme it is often used as a therapy for catarrhal affections, since a good antiseptic can successfully clear the airways. The garlic instead it is essential because eaten raw reduces the risk of chronic diseases in smokers. Oregano is perfect for eliminating toxins thanks to the presence of carvacrol and phonolic monoterpene. The carrots have a high content of vitamins A, C, E, K which repair tissues and epithelial cells. Eating them raw, they are a great ally in countering the notable impacts of nicotine.

The root of ginger possesses antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and aromatic properties that act effectively against bronchitis and respiratory problems.

There licorice possesses anti-inflammatory, soothing and decongestant properties; helps detoxify the lungs and relieves the airways, is one of the oldest remedies used to calm lung irritation and inflammation

Attention, even if these foods help us so much to improve the functionality of our lungs, they are not miraculous and they do not solve all the problems arising from smoking and nicotine. The active ingredients and substances help in purifying the lungs and above all provide a calming action against phlegm and cough, but they do not, however, completely save them.