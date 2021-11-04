here are the foods to prefer and those to avoid

When you are affected, your appetite also tends to fail: here is the cold diet with foods to prefer and those to avoid.

With the arrival ofautumn invariably even the first influences return. Seasonal ailments make their appearance by carrying cold, cough, sore throat, exhaustion and at worst even fever.

A weapon to prevent these typical ailments of this period is to be careful about how we behave at the table. Definitely one varied and balanced diet based on seasonal products is the first step to avoid getting sick.

In any case, it can happen to everyone to catch a cold, perhaps because the defenses are lowered and our body is unable to fight against viruses properly. And then we discover the cold diet, foods to prefer and those to avoid.

Here is the cold diet: yes and no foods

There health also passes from the table and to strengthen the immune system it is important to introduce some foods at the expense of others. Seasonal fruit and vegetables and zero kilometer are certainly indicated to combat seasonal diseases, but not only. It is also important avoid certain foods that can put the body in difficulty.

1) Citrus fruits. Among the foods that certainly strengthen the immune system and that can help us when we are sick there are certainly citrus fruits: lemons, oranges, tangerines, grapefruits and so on. In addition to providing minerals and vitamins, including C, they also help our body prevent mucus in the respiratory tract. If we are nasally constipated, consuming citrus fruits will also help us against nasal congestion.

2) Kiwi. Not only citrus fruits, but also kiwis are excellent sources of vitamin C, indeed, in these fruits there is an even higher quantity than citrus fruits and so the green light for their consumption.

3) Pomegranate. As we have seen, the pomegranate not only accelerates metabolism, but it is also a fruit rich in vitamin C so let’s not forget to consume it when we are sick.

4) Ginger. You can use it to prepare a delicious herbal tea, also combining it with lemon. It is an edible root or herbaceous plant, which helps fight flu symptoms. For example, it is useful for combating sore throats, consuming it fresh, also excellent for relieving the feeling of nausea that can occur when you have a cold or the flu.

5) Garlic. In many cultures it is considered to be a medicine. Garlic is a food with antibiotic and antiviral properties and can be useful against colds and in general to counteract the flu. If you don’t like it raw as it is, you can always use some preparations to buy at the herbalist’s shop.

6) Onion. Just like garlic, onions are also considered natural medicines because they are rich in flavonoids and substances that fight against seasonal ailments.

7) Lettuce. Salad in general, but lettuce in particular helps the immune system being rich in vitamins C and A, not even considering that it is an excellent source of mineral salts.

8) Turmeric. This spice has a high anti-inflammatory power and improves antibody responses. It can be used instead of pepper or to flavor dishes.

9) Chilli or cayenne pepper. It helps to dissolve nasal congestion and is great for fighting mucus.

10) Chamomile. It helps the body to increase its antibacterial activity, it also helps to sleep and this is great when you are sick.

11) Honey. It too is rich in antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and is also excellent for relieving coughs.

And now let’s see the foods not recommended when you have a cold.

When you have a cold it is best not to strain the immune system further so it is advisable to avoid certain foods that lead to inflammation in the body such as refined sugar, red meat, dairy products, coffee, alcohol and refined foods in general.

Simple cooking, free of fats and dips, such as fried food or sauces, is preferred. Also avoid excessive consumption of salt.