The change of season and the constant changes in temperature these days risk putting our health to the test. Especially if we still have low immune defenses. And if the advice remains to include foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants in the diet, it can still happen to contract the dreaded intestinal virus. We mustn’t be scared. Again, eating well could speed up recovery times and help your body recover faster. So here are the foods we should eat with gut virus and with gastroenteritis. But above all those to be avoided absolutely in order not to make things worse.

Foods recommended in case of gastroenteritis and intestinal viruses

Gastroenteritis can be caused by both viruses and bacteria and usually presents with symptoms such as abdominal pain and nausea. In severe cases it can also lead to a higher or lower fever. Or vomiting and diarrhea that are difficult to control.

As always, the best way if we suffer from it is to consult the doctor. He will be the one to indicate any drug therapy to follow. But we can also follow common rules of behavior to improve the health of the organism.

The first tip is to rehydrate the body. Vomiting and diarrhea cause us to lose a lot of fluids, which we can replenish by drinking water and hot drinks such as tea. Ok also to more “substantial” foods such as broth and soups.

The foods to reintroduce when the symptoms disappear

The crucial step in returning to normal nutrition is that of the days following the disappearance of symptoms. A process that must be gradual. We can start by reintroducing carbohydrates first and then move on to fish and meat such as chicken and turkey. Instead, it is better to avoid vegetables and fruit if we do not cook them. Their fiber content could stimulate intestinal motility.

Here are the foods we should eat with intestinal viruses and gastroenteritis and the foods we should banish so as not to make the situation worse

We come to the foods that should be avoided both during and after gastroenteritis. Science has proven the relative properties of coffee in protecting the heart. Unfortunately, however, caffeine goes very badly with intestinal disorders. Better to avoid coffee or at least reduce consumption until we are recovered.

Alcoholic beverages and milk are also banned as they may worsen gut symptoms. The last foods to be temporarily suspended are those particularly tasty, spices and heavier condiments. They risk putting a strain on the stomach already fatigued by viruses and bacteria.

