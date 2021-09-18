here are the free-to-air films on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th September

Here is the guide to the movies on TV broadcast on the main channels in prime time tonight on TV on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 September. Find out the upcoming titles in advance.



Following advances and the TV movie guide with films broadcast on the main channels in prime time Tonight on TV Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th September. Find out what’s going to air in advance tonight on TV.

Van Helsing – Saturday 18 September (9.05 pm), 20

Director: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Silvia Colloca

Year: 2004

Plot: The famous monster hunter Van Helsing travels to Transylvania on behalf of a secret society to kill Count Dracula. To help him there will be Anna, who wants to destroy the famous vampire to cancel the curse that hangs over his family. But Van Helsing will also find Frankenstein and the Wolf Man on his way.

Blackmail – Saturday 18 September (9.00 pm), Iris

Director: Eugenio Mira

Cast: Elijah Wood, John Cusack, Kerry Bishè, Tamsin Egerton, Allen Leech, Don McManus, Dee Wallace, Alex Winter, Mino Mackic, Don Kress

Year: 2013

Plot: Tom is a famous pianist, but he is afraid of the stage. Once ready to tackle his greatest phobia and perform in front of an audience, five years after his retirement, he notices that a death threat has been placed in place of the score. From that moment on, his future and that of his wife will be in his hands.

Allied-A Hidden Shadow – Sunday 19 September (9.00 pm), Iris

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Marion Cotillard, Brad Pitt, Jared Harris, Lizzy Caplan, August Diehl

Year: 2017

Plot: We are during the Second World War. Max Vatan, an allied intelligence officer, arrives in Casablanca to meet with agent Marianne Beausejour. The two must pretend to be married and kill the German ambassador. The operation is successful and, in the meantime, love is born between the two spies. Once in London, married for real, things change: the suspicion arises that Marianne is plotting with the enemy and Max has only seventy-two hours to prove her innocence and save her family.

Piano lessons – Sunday 19 September (9.15 pm), Cielo

Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, Anna Paquin

Year: 1993

Plot: Ada is a mute young woman from the age of nine, who moves to New Zealand to join Alistar Stewart, a wealthy landowner who will become her husband. With her are her little daughter Flora, trunks and a piano, which Stewart has abandoned on the beach as it is difficult to transport home. George Baines, a white man who has approached Maori customs, helps Ada get him back on one condition, which is that she teach him lessons. Between the two it will end up creating a sexual tension and a relationship, strongly opposed by Flora.

Loading... Advertisements

Movies on satellite

Mother’s Day – Friday 17 September (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Romance

Director: Garry Marshall

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis, Britt Robertson, Timothy Olyphant, Margo Martindale, Shay Mitchell, Jack Whitehall, Hector Elizondo, Aasif Mandvi, Robert Pine, Sarah Chalke, Carmen Esposito, Jon Lovitz, Larry Miller, Jessi C.

Year: 2016

Plot: Several stories intertwine on Mother’s Day. For example, there is that of Miranda, a TV presenter who has chosen a career by sacrificing her private life and motherhood. Sandy is a single mom, whose ex-husband recently married a much younger woman. Bradley is raising a teenage daughter on his own and there is no shortage of awkward situations. Jesse seems to have some problems with his mother who does not accept the passing of the years. Finally there is Kristin, who was adopted and never met her biological mother.

That mother-in-law monster – Saturday 18 September (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Romance

Director: Robert Luketic

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda, Michael Vartan, Wanda Sykes, Adam Scott

Year: 2005

Plot: Charlie has finally met the man of his dreams, Kevin Fields. But when he meets Viola, the future mother-in-law, he understands that it will not have an easy life: the woman, in fact, does not want to lose her child and does everything to terrorize her. Charlie then decides to go on the counterattack: it will be a war with no holds barred.

Trafficanti – Sunday 19 September (9.15 pm), Premium Cinema

Director: Todd Phillips

Cast: Miles Teller, Bradley Cooper, Jonah Hill, Ana De Armas

Year: 2016

Plot: David and Ephraim are two 25-year-olds from Miami Beach, who manage to get an agreement out of thin air with the United States government for the supply of weapons to Iraq. Success and money push them into a self-destructive spiral.