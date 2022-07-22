Here are the funniest and most real memes about Chris Brown’s $1000 dating tickets

ads

How much would you pay for meet and greet tickets with your favorite artist? It’s the question of the week on social media after news about Chris Brown’s latest encounter made the rounds.

Per HotNewHipHop, it looks like the “Breezy” songbird made some serious play after charging fans $1,000 for meet-and-greet tickets. Despite the hefty price tag, the star’s fans apparently didn’t bat an eyelash as tons of pictures with Chris Brown and fans went viral on social media.

Source: Getty Images

Of course, the general consensus is that paying $1,000 for hospitality tickets is not just steep, but a complete waste of money. However, many fans have shared that while both parties are happy with the outcome, it’s nobody’s business how people spend their money to see their favorite artist.

Of course, social media users caught wind of the encounter and have since thrown jokes at Chris – from saying he looked like an expectant father at a baby shower to supporting the musician for going along with the weird demands of His fans. Here are the funniest and most real reactions to meeting Chris Brown.

Source: Twitter/@chrisbrownnewss1. A fan upset not to have gone to the meeting.

In case you didn’t know, Chris Brown fans play absolutely no game when it comes to him, and this Twitter user is one of many disappointed fans waiting for their next chance to meet up. And yes, Chris was actually taking pictures with female fans as if he were in a relationship with them.

2. Losing his girlfriend to Chris Brown.

If Your Daughter Says She’s Dating At The Chris Brown Concert She’s Already Gone Bro https://t.co/QQfM9UEjRX

— DJ ICON=Zay-Dub™ (@ZayElectronica) July 20, 2022

This Twitter user claims that if your girlfriend is going to see Chris Brown, that means she’s already one step away from dating. We do not agree; however, this photo of a fan riding Chris is pretty funny. As the saying goes, if the opportunity arises, seize it!

3. Chris Brown is compared to a baby daddy.

Chris Brown looks like a baby dad at his baby shower in these meet and greet photos.

— B.🦋 (@barkadoofficial) July 21, 2022

A quick scroll through the “Chris Brown meet and greet” search results on Twitter will yield hundreds of photos featuring Chris and female fans. In many pictures, Chris seems to be very comfortable with the ladies, which confirms this user’s opinion.

4. Chris Brown gives people what they want.

These photos of Chris Brown are hilarious lmao, he makes the meet and greet worth it for his fans, although most artists will give you a straight face and a peace sign pic

— Jayden 🏁 (@FLEMMDOGGYDOGG) July 21, 2022

Most celebrity meet and greets involve taking a quick photo with minimal interaction. However, Chris Brown is truly giving fans what they paid for and an experience worth a lifetime.

5. A man who wants full custody of his children.

I just saw a photo of my BM meeting Chris Brown. That should be enough for me to get full custody of my kids

— . (@whogotps5) July 21, 2022

Black Twitter truly says the most sacred things. This Twitter user hilariously joked about getting full custody of his kids after seeing his baby mum in a photo with Chris Brown during a date. LOL!

6. Know your worth.

Chris Brown was charging $1000 for a meet and greet which is a great example of knowing what you’re worth

— JOHN TUCKER (@Johntucker990) July 22, 2022

There may be a split on social media over Chris Brown’s high meet and greet ticket prices, but this Twitter user says there’s nothing wrong with such a high price tag. After all, knowing your worth is essential to progress in all aspects of life. Collect your coins, Chris!

7. Fans are ready for Drake to keep the same energy going.

Chris Brown has officially set the standard for other artists. This Twitter user is now waiting for Drake to keep the same energy going and set up a meet. We don’t blame you, sis!

8. Masika Kalysha giving her flowers to Chris Brown.

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fan favorite Masika Kalysha shares the sentiments of many fans. Some may not like the $1,000 price tag for meet and greet tickets, but Chris made his fans happy and gave them an unforgettable experience. The girls who get it get it, and the girls who don’t get it!

9. Not everything is supposed to be easily accessible.

I see nothing wrong with Chris Brown charging $1,000 for meet and greets. You complain about anything and everything. MOVE 👌🤗

— 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓎 𝓈𝑜 𝒟𝒜𝒩𝒢𝐸𝑅𝒪𝒰𝒮 (@ShayonceFierce) July 22, 2022

Twitter user @ShayonceFierce makes an important point by saying that not everything is supposed to be “highly accessible”. Fans lucky enough to spend $1,000 on meet and greet tickets shouldn’t be criticized for that.

10. A fan’s perspective on Chris Brown’s safety during the encounter.

Chris Brown’s safety after the meet and greet photos taken: pic.twitter.com/mCOzWKTPCW

— jordanr.mp3 (@JordanrMp3) July 22, 2022

Aside from the talent of Chris Brown, his beauty has always been praised by fans. And this clip from the movie Next Friday that shows Craig’s stepmom trying to get some thrills out of him in the presence of his uncle is jokingly said to mimic Chris’s security team holding fans back. Hilarious!

