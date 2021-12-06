here are the future predictions for 2022

Like any self-respecting start of the week, the forecasts future of Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, it would be illogical to fossilize only on those relating to the short term. On the other hand, it is interesting to understand what we can expect from these two cryptocurrencies for 2022. A careful examination, moved by the best analysts, could prove useful in planning the choices of many investors who, otherwise, could allow themselves to be dominated by the complicated situation of this weekend.

The future of Bitcoin

What will be the future of Bitcoin? A question that could be worth a million dollars, but which for many analysts deserves an answer that is not that complicated. If we were to sum up between bulls and bears, the former seem to win. Some argue that, while it will continue to be volatile, the crypto queen will aim for the long-term upside. More precisely, according to some, will double on average in terms of total market capitalization per year.

There are even those who expect a sharp rise in the short term. Someone speaks of $ 140,000 or more on the listing of Bitcoin. A truly exaggerated figure that several, perhaps with good reason, have decided to take with a grain of salt. However, there are too many external variations that would serve to confirm such statements. Nonetheless, just as many would be enough to disprove them.

However, there are also those who really exaggerate, thinking of a pindaric flight of Bitcoin which by the end of 2022 could touch i $ 250,000. This certainty expressed in a low voice by Bernardo Schucman reveals his position as Senior Vice President of Digital Currency Division by CleanSpark, miner of Bitcoin.

Another aspect that will determine a good upward flow to the crypto quotation will be the new ones wallets implemented by social network, like Twitter for example. This aspect, Schucman always maintains, will give a significant boost tomass adoption of BTC.

Ethereum may surprise you in the future

Then there is Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin. What are the future predictions of his prices in 2022? If a lot of happiness is expected for the crypto queen, for this one it seems there will be no limits to her success. However, an insurmountable obstacle remains: the fact that this cryptocurrency, being even more volatile of BTC, it’s really hard to predict. Many said they were not ready to “speculate” on its future.

However, once they indulge in the information, many analysts agree that Ethereum could overcome Bitcoin. The downside of the coin always remains the fact that, like every altcoin, the risk associated with it is always much higher.