Here are the Galaxy Tab S8 specs. There is also a model with a nearly 15-inch display

A few weeks after the official launch, the technical data sheets of Samsung’s expected top-of-the-range tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8, are appearing online. Although the Korean company has not yet confirmed the rumors, the Tab S8 range should be declined in three different models, one of which features a huge, nearly 15-inch screen.

In common for all three models there will be the processor, the new top of the range from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On the other hand, the size of the display will change for each model.

Let’s start with the basic version of the tablet, which uses an 11-inch LCD display with 2560 × 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On board, in addition to the aforementioned processor, also 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage space, expandable through the use of a microSD.

In terms of construction and design, Galaxy Tab S8 will be noticed for being very thin: the tablet will be, in fact, only 6.3 mm thick. Despite the little thickness, however, Samsung has inserted a large 8,000mAh battery into the tablet.

Tab S8 Plus, with 12.7-inch OLED display and just 5.7 mm thick

The Plus version, unlike the basic model, it will instead be able to count on a 12.7-inch OLED display, with 2800×1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Equal to the basic model, however, the data sheet, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage space expandable via microSD.

Even more interesting, in this case, the design: Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be only 5.7mm thick but despite this, it will have a 10,000mAh battery.

As for the photographic sector, both the base model and the Plus model will be able to count on two rear cameras – 13MP main sensor and 6MP ultra-wide sensor – with 12MP front camera. Both models are expected to use a facial recognition locking system.

Tab S8 Ultra, the tablet with a huge 14.6-inch display and notch for the front camera

Let’s close the overview of the upcoming Samsung tablets with the device that intrigues most of all. Let’s talk about the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which will be able to count on a huge 14.6-inch screen.

Also in this case we are talking about an AMOLED, with 2960×1848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Compared to the other two models, the Ultra version can also be chosen with 16GB of RAM, while there will be two memory cuts – 256 and 512GB -. Also in this case the microSD slot should be present.

Although the design is very reminiscent of the Tab S8 and S8 Plus, the Ultra model will be the only one to offer a display with a notch, the notch on the screen where the front camera is housed. Thanks to this technical trick, the Ultra version of Tab S8 should guarantee better performance in the field of facial recognition.

Even if we are talking about a huge device – it will measure over 32cm on the long side – once again the thickness figure is striking: according to what emerged, Samsung Tab S8 Ultra will measure just 5.5mm thick but, despite this, it will house an 11,200mAh battery.

Still no official information, however, regarding the price. The first rumors speak of a figure of around $ 800 for the basic model, $ 900 for the Plus model and $ 1,100 for the Ultra model but, as mentioned, we are talking about simple rumors. Like last year, the S-Pen should also be included in the price this year.