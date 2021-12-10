here are the hardware requirements, but the price doesn’t like it

While waiting to find out what Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will tell, gamers who want to relive the adventure of Cloud and companions can now celebrate a new announcement.

From the prestigious stage of The Game Awards 2021, Square Enix has in fact announced the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC. The expanded version of the makeover, debuted exclusively on PlayStation 5, therefore goes beyond the boundaries of the Sony console, to land on PC, though only on the Epic Games Store. At the same time as the announcement of the release date, set for December 16, 2021, the hardware requirements for the new version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Below, you will find all the details:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bit (version 2004 or later);

Processor: Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350;

RAM: 8 GB;

Free space: 100 GB or more;

Direct X: version 12 or later;

GPU: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 （3GB VRAM);

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bit (version 2004 or later);

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100;

RAM: 12 GB;

Free Space: 100GB or more;

Direct X: version 12 or later;

GPU: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 （8GB VRAM);

In this case, one is guaranteed resolution equal to 2560×1440 (the maximum value stands at 3840×2160);

The announcement of the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC, however, did not fail to arouse some controversy, mainly due to the list price. Some time after the game’s debut, fans are in fact criticizing the choice to propose the remake on the Epic Games Store starting from 79.99 euros.