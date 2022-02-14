here are the health risks

Sleeping with the phone charging on the bedside table is now a common practice for many people. Unfortunately, however, this practice involves several health risks

Often it is done for fear that someone might call us in the middle of the night for some urgency. Studies in this regard show the negative impact of this insane habit.

The telephone is an object that has become indispensable in modern society. Thanks to it you can perform the most varied daily activities, which is why many have a real relationship of addiction with this tool.

Even even of night somehow it is present in our lives. In fact, cases of people who turn it off or put it aside when they go to sleep are quite rare.

Sleeping with the phone charging: what it can mean in the long run

A rather common practice is to put it in charge on the bedside table next to the bed, strictly switched on. Nothing more harmful and wrong for one’s health. In the past several research works have found that the use of smartphones during the night can lead to worsening of disorders such as insomnia.

Even more detailed is the study conducted by the University of Granada (published in the Journal of Pineal Research) according to which charging the phone in the office from the bed in several cases has effects on the metabolism. In fact, the artificial light produced by the mobile device compromises the production of hormones such as melatonin that regulate the rhythm of sleep.

The diffusion of electromagnetic radiation generated when the phone is charging is also disturbing the production of melatonin. The logical consequence is a worsening of sleep quality.

The continuation of this situation in the long run can lead to one metabolism imbalance and in the onset of pathologies that are not exactly easy to manage such as diabetes and obesity.

In reverse a totally dark environment with minimum electromagnetic radiation favors the formation of the aforementioned hormone. Therefore, the advice is to turn off your mobile phone when you go to bed and keep it at a safe distance.