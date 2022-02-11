here are the heart disease you risk

The accounts are not closed with the Sars Cov-2 infection after the negative test that makes you leave the house after isolation or that makes you return to a normal life after hospitalization. Who had the COVID-19 has a higher risk of developing cardiovascular complications within the first month and up to one year after infection. Between these, heart arrhythmias, blood clots, stroke, coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart failure, or even death.

And it’s not just a matter of people most at risk – people who previously didn’t have any such problems have also come across the cardiologist. The confirmation comes from a work by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System published in Nature Medicine.

“What we are seeing is not good. Covid-19 can lead to serious cardiovascular complications and death. The heart does not regenerate or repair itself easily after heart damage.

These are diseases that will affect people throughout their lives, ”he explains Ziyad Al-Alya professor of medicine at Washington University.

More than 380 million people around the planet have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic. According to the research, Covid-19 infections have so far contributed to 15 million new cases of heart disease worldwide. According to the analysis of American researchers, people who contracted Covid-19 were 72% more likely to suffer from coronary heart disease, 63% more to have a heart attack and 52% more to have a stroke. . Overall, people infected with the virus were 55% more likely than those without Covid-19 to experience a serious cardiovascular event, such as heart attack, stroke and death.

This research goes in the direction of what scholars around the world have already noticed: Covid is not just a respiratory disease, but a systemic one. According to a paper presented at the last annual conference of theAmerican Stroke Associationin the three days following the diagnosis of the disease, the risk of ischemic stroke it rises ten times and then gradually falls over the following days. From the fourth day the odds dropped rapidly, but still remained higher than in the control period. In particular, between the days 4-7 the risk of stroke was 60% higher; between days 8-14, it was 44% higher; between days 15-28 it was 9% higher.

A work made in United Kingdom and published on Lancet showed that one in two cases of people hospitalized for Covid had a complication, renal, respiratory or cardiovascular. Research has shown that even young patients with no prior risk factors are at risk. Complications were also common among young and previously healthy patients: 27% of hospitalized in the 19-29 age group and 37% of those 30-39 years old had a complication, Calum reported. Semple of the University of Liverpool, who coordinated the study.

The most common complications are kidney complications (affecting almost one out of 4 patients, 24% of the sample), respiratory (about one out of 5 patients, or 18% of the sample), systemic (one out of six patients, or 16%) .