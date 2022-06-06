here are the highest paid celebrities, mind-blowing sums!

Social networks have given rise to the new profession of influencer. Indeed, with product placements, stars make a particularly good living on instagram or elsewhere on the Web. Are you interested in knowing who wins the jackpot? Be careful, you will be shocked by the huge amounts…

Instagram: a bottomless gold mine for stars…

Thanks to instagram and to social networks in general, the stars earn fortunes. And it works for several professions: athletes, singers, comedians, influencers… Brands pay them crazy sums to publish and promote their products. A good way to boost the sales of these companies.

Thus, the stars have lent themselves to the game and now they share their private lives without hesitation on the American platform. Indeed, these personalities expand their community and keep a link with their followers. The more their subscribers are and follow them, the more the stars earn money. But posting on social media takes time and thought. So the stars can also recruit a community manager, yet another new profession that did not exist a few years ago.

By the end of 2021, the social marketing platform Hopper revealed the list of the 10 richest stars thanks to instagram. Be careful, you will be amazed when you discover the uprights…

The music stars are doing well!

American singers use and abuseinstagram, it’s obvious! For example, Justin Bieber has 238 million subscribers. To afford his services, brands have to pay him around $1.11 million for a single post. Hang in there, he comes in at 9ᵉ place in the rankings…

And they dare say the other artists nowadays get more craze than Justin Bieber… pic.twitter.com/bkF6dyovmq —Mira TODAY (@OneLifeFeeling) June 3, 2022

The 8ᵉ place is occupied by Beyoncé who is followed by 259 million followers on instagram and the figure she collects for a sponsored post jumps to $1.15 million.

Then, we can cite Selena Gomez who is paid 1.46 million dollars per post. She is at the 5ᵉ position of the list.

Finally, without mentioning all the music personalities, we can tell you that Ariana Grande has done well and comes in 3rd place. This one pockets $ 1.51 million for a single post on instagram.

Thus, nowadays, artists have an interest in succeeding on instagram rather than on stage, even if the two are obviously linked. But music stars aren’t the only ones taking advantage of the tool instagram. We can mention influencers and a famous sportsman…

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters hit the jackpot!

The Kardashian-Jenner family has built a veritable empire on social networks. In just a few years, Kim Kardashian and her half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, have risen to stardom. Indeed, they represent icons in the world of fashion and the jet-set. Very young, the three girls were passionate about modeling, cosmetics, make-up and clothing. So they go out and found their own brands. It is a success for each of them. Their names and their images sell, so the most prestigious brands do not hesitate to solicit Kim, Kylie and Kendall.

Kendall Jenner ranks 10th on Instagram’s highest-earning stars. She receives $1.05 million per post. His sister, Kim Kardashian, receives $1.41 million per post and ranks 6th in the rankings! Finally, Kylie Jenner is the one who wins 4ᵉ place. The youngest of the family is a billionaire at 24 years old. The latter charges around $1.49 million per post…

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses them all!

In the first place is the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, the sportsman charges approximately 1.6 million dollars per publication. He even dethroned actor Dwayne Johnson. Among the top athletes, we can also mention Lionel Messi who is in 7ᵉ position. The latter has 331 million followers and is nicknamed “La Pulga”. He pockets $1.16 million for a sponsored post.

You will have understood it, the stars are on a gold mine with instagram. Although other networks like TikTok Where SnapChat appeared, instagram still has a bright future ahead of it. We show you below the top 10 of the highest paid stars on instagram according to data fromHopper :

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: $1,604,000 per post

2. Dwayne Johnson: $1,523,000 per post

3. Ariana Grande: $1,510,000 per post

4. Kylie Jenner: $1,494,000 per post

5. Selena Gomez: $1,468,000 per post

6. Kim Kardashian: $1,419,000 per post

7. Lionel Messi: $1,169,000 per post

8. Beyoncé: $1,147,000 per post

9. Justin Bieber: $1,112,000 per post

10. Kendall Jenner: $1,053,000 per post



