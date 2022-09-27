Entertainment

here are the hilarious twists on the announcement of his star Super Bowl halftime show

The last time Rihanna fans saw her on stage was another decade. Inevitably, when the young mother announces a return to the front of the stage, the reactions ensue. After the excitement of the public, it was the diversions that made their appearance… And we must admit that the memes follow each other and are very funny… We have gone around the funniest reactions and the show has already started on social media.

Rihanna: her big comeback on stage

Rihanna has kindly made her fans wait for 6 years! Music didn’t seem to be a top priority anymore, but to everyone’s surprise, she announced that she’ll be headlining the star Super Bowl halftime show. On February 12, his fans will finally be able to marvel at a grandiose spectacle worthy of this extraordinary event. But before that date, internet users took pleasure in hijacking the singer’s announcement.

Rihanna: the funniest reactions from the internet

Between the cheers, it’s hard to miss the hijackings referencing his business pursuits. The smart guys have therefore linked its lines of lingerie or even make-up with its next performance. So we read:Rihanna leaving the Super Bowl stage after showing off all the new Fenty products coming out in 2024“. Or : “rihanna coming up with a plan with her marketing team at fenty corporation to use the super bowl as promotion for fenty beauty, fenty skin, fenty perfume, savage x fenty and clara lionel foundation“. We must admit that whenever we expected her to release a single, it was rather a new product from her various collections that came out.

