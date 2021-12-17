Officially there are only a few days left before the most awaited and desired party of the year. Everything is almost ready: decorations, Christmas tree, gifts and above all the menu to offer to your guests.

In this regard, we remind you that to prepare a fried cod that is always crunchy and never soggy, just follow these precious tips from the grandmother. And that to cook a soft and not chewy octopus you have to use this technique.

Abundant lunches, dinners and aperitifs await us, which risk compromising not only the physical shape but also put a strain on our stomach.

In fact, it is not uncommon for after Christmas lunch to feel bloated, sometimes even nauseated and stomach ache.

Here are the home remedies that could aid digestion and deflate the belly after Christmas binges

Processed foods, fried foods and Christmas sweets can cause some discomfort and above all cause digestive problems.

To feel better, many of us resort to the help of drugs. But we can alleviate these annoying symptoms, also by using natural remedies. The classic advice of the grandmother that helps to solve small health problems. In fact, here are the home remedies that could promote digestion and deflate the belly after Christmas binges.

It is said that this remedy is a real cure-all for our stomach. Let’s talk about the canary, a natural digestive to be prepared with very few ingredients: a glass of water, the peel of 1 organic lemon and 1 bay leaf. We heat the water and add all the ingredients. We turn off the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes. We drink the canary still hot, but be careful not to get burned.

A few more tips to help digestion

Not just the canary, but there are other homemade methods as well that could help digest better.

The second solution that we offer to our readers is a drink based on bicarbonate and juice of half a lemon. Just add the lemon juice and baking soda (the scarce tip of a teaspoon) to a glass full of water. By mixing all the ingredients, a foam will form. We drink immediately and wait for the remedy to take effect.

Let’s not forget that herbal teas could also help in case of bad digestion. Let’s think of the classic fennel tea, the artichoke one and the infusion of chamomile and lemon that would help not only the stomach but also to counteract congestion.

Of course these are all natural and home remedies, but in case of more serious problems, we remind you to contact your doctor.