Here are the interiors of the new Alfa Romeo, Tonale: Italian imprint and minimal reference to Giulia – News

Finally something concrete can be seen and it is also beautiful. Let’s talk about interior of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The future C-segment crossover looks interesting and personal. Something, a little, recalls Giulia and Stelvio (see the beautiful “manettino”) but the rest is new and not a close relative of the French world, at first sight.

These are “spy” images where you can see the gear lever and push-button panel, central climate controls under the ventilation vents, which are also horizontal. Above, the seemingly confirmed 10-inch, cantilevered touchscreen.