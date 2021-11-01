Tech

Here are the interiors of the new Alfa Romeo, Tonale: Italian imprint and minimal reference to Giulia – News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 12 Less than a minute

Finally something concrete can be seen and it is also beautiful. Let’s talk about interior of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The future C-segment crossover looks interesting and personal. Something, a little, recalls Giulia and Stelvio (see the beautiful “manettino”) but the rest is new and not a close relative of the French world, at first sight.

These are “spy” images where you can see the gear lever and push-button panel, central climate controls under the ventilation vents, which are also horizontal. Above, the seemingly confirmed 10-inch, cantilevered touchscreen.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 12 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Stars of Blood, emerged from the artwork of Valve’s space game, canceled – Nerd4.life

22 hours ago

Age of Empires 4 made PC gamers fall in love

17 hours ago

there is the teardown of iFixit, bad news on repairability – Nerd4.life

15 hours ago

the trailer for the expansion pack is the most despised ever – Nerd4.life

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button