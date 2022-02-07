here are the Italian voice actors of the new Disney and Pixar film

Among the cameos in the film also those of Marco Maccariniin the role of a radio host; Federico Russo, in the role of a television announcer; And Gu Shenwhich lends its voice to Sui Jyuthe character from a TV show that Mei watches with her mother.

Manuelito “Hell Raton” (Robaire), BALTIMORA (Tae Young), Versailles (Aaron T.), Karakaz (Jesse) And Moonryde (Aaron Z.) lend their voices in the dialogues of the members of the 4 * Townthe first boy band created by Pixar for which Mei and her friends share a real obsession.

According to the director of the film Red, the protagonist Mei had to live a great passion on her skin. When setting the story of a 13-year-old girl in the early 2000s, it is almost mandatory to include a boy band. “We needed our protagonist Mei to be obsessed with something her mom wouldn’t approve of”says Shi. “Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for many girls of that age. The boys were all very nice, polite, tender and loving, and they managed to bring the girls and their best friends together. Also, I thought it would be very cool to create an animated boy band ”.