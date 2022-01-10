here are the key levels to check

Bitcoin, the queen of cryptocurrencies, has been the protagonist of a rebound from $ 40,000. This psychological support, defined by analysts, could guarantee a positive trend. Below, it would trigger another major sell-off. Currently the crypto is marking a purchase price just over $ 41,000, thus tracing a subdued -1.17% which, given the moment, is still positive. Of course, it’s important to keep an eye out for some key levels.

Bitcoin: what indicators could reverse the trend

It is now clear that Bitcoin, in the last three months, it is trading at a minimum and therefore any negative trend can lead to the cryptocurrency to a sharp decline. However, many analysts are expecting one bullish trend, as the bottom is close. But what indicators can help?

The Relative Strength Index, better known as RSI, it has already found itself at its lowest levels. This would be enough to suggest that we are in the rare territory oversold for Bitcoin. Additionally, similar levels were last seen in March 2020 and May 2021.

Another important aspect concerns some levels of resistence key which, once exceeded, could allow a Bitcoin to head towards i $ 50,000 and beyond. Here is what CRYPTOBITB, a famous cryptocurrency analyst, said about it:

The most attractive $ BTC level for me is $ 46266, the main resistance for the entire corrective move. A strong close above is an early symptom of the trend expanding to 50-60k. While I’m on the leaderboard: I’m expanding my AT team.

Finally, there is still an impetus to the upside that remained in Bitcoin, before it likely heads into a bearish market cycle. To support this prediction and theory is the famous market analyst TechDev: