here are the looks that make scandal

Kanye is gone, never returns and Kim is free to dress as she pleases. And that is as an average Roman (no offense to the average Roman). Next to Manuela Moreno, Venusian half-bust of TG2 in the evening, Kim does not seem to miss ‘I’m great. At the Colosseum even the sederone loses, as it were, in monumentality. What do you want to do, Rome wins. All the time.

Now that Kim doesn’t have to walk around like a contemporary art performance under the command of a madman, he dresses as if they had taken it and centrifuged it in Shein’s e-commerce and then spitting it out in Lazio. Indeed his journey – business? Please? Of reshuffle? – in Rome, accompanied by his make-up and hair artist, Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic, it looks like a shopping haul where Kim pretends to go around in twelve heel sandals, a utopian enterprise because of the bumpy cobblestones, and unlikely outfits, sometimes blasphemous. The Sistine Chapel was a sacred place, before Kim entered it.

The photos are trivial, pure Kardashian-style, because she controls everything and the paparazzi, who in the sixties broke their leg hanging from a branch upside down to freeze the VIPs in the most embarrassing moment, are no longer there. It is not known how, but Kim Kardashian’s photographer, who must be a genius, managed to avoid garbage, seagulls and parrots. “Espectaculares,” commented one of his fans on Instagram.

On Tuesday she left the hotel where she is staying, to go to the Fendi offices, in a black LBD that left nothing to the imagination and baseball cap on long loose hair. The visit arouses lysergic visions of Kim marrying in Rome in Fendi by the other Kim, Kim Jones.

The Roman tour passed through the Trevi Fountain, where Kim expressed the desire for Kanye to come out of his life forever in a mini-dress with a “briar” print and sunglasses. In Rome if you don’t wear them even at three o’clock at night you don’t call yourself a diva. Then Kim went to the Spanish Steps in a new asymmetrical white mini-dresses in the couture goddess version.

At the Colosseum he wore a strange queer boxer outfit, with flip-flops. Flip-flops have aroused scandal on social media, which shows how the only country in the world where fashion still manages to scandalize someone is Italy. But the dress that shocked the Italians and drove the followers crazy is the lace mermaid one, chosen to visit the Vatican Museums.

