here are the main news of 2022

Let’s find out what are the innovations concerning the 2022 car tax. When it expires and above all at what time the payment is mandatory

New year, old tax. This could be defined as the car tax che will also accompany the Italians in 2022. For those who are not aware of it, it is thecar ownership tax, which must be paid on an annual basis.

It is regulated by the individual regions, for this reason, regulations and amounts vary according to the territory of belonging. Only in the event of non-compliance is found, the Revenue Agency intervenes.

Car tax 2022: due dates and expected payments

One of the characteristic features of this mandatory payment is the custom deadline. The deadline of each it is calculated on the basis of the first payment of the tax. As a result of this, the tax must be paid annually but not from January 1st to December 31st.

For example, if the payment of the sum of money is scheduled from 1 to 28 February 2022, it means that the expiry of the car tax is 31 January. In practice, there is time for the entire following month to pay off one’s debt, which is why there is nothing to fear once the date on the mark has passed.

But how much is this tribute, who inevitably has never entered into the good graces of the Italians? To know the amount of your own car tax it is necessary to consider the Community legislation on polluting emissions present on the registration certificate.

Thus it is possible to know the arrangement that affects the car and multiply the corresponding value for each kW of vehicle power. The tax relating to the calendar year 2022 can be paid at the Aci centers (Automobile Club of Italy) or directly on the Aci online portal.

The alternatives (probably more convenient) are the post office, the Lottomatica betting shops and ATMs and tobacconists affiliated with the ITB bank. All that remains is to take note of the expiration of your stamp duty and keep it in mind to then be ready in due time and avoid unpleasant consequences.