“Here are the minutes of the pontifical commission”

NO MIRACLE IN MEDJUGORJE: SECRET AND UNPUBLISHED MINUTES …

We talk about the miracles of Medjugorje in the studies of Afternoon 5, on Canale 5, with the journalist David Murgia who for years on Tv2000 has signed the program ‘Investigation at the Borders of the Sacred’. “I’m not saying it – specifies the same on live TV speaking with the host Simona Branchetti – but one pontifical commission, the only one that has been in the history of the Church to establish whether an apparition like that of Medjugorje was true or false, says that in all cases, 487 cases, of alleged miracles, unfortunately no one was judged as actually inexplicable, this is the magic word “.

Our Lady of Medjugorje / December 25, 2021 Christmas message: “Open your heart to God”

The journalist cites the vast dossier included in his latest book recently in bookstores (“Trial in Medjugorje“) Where he retraces various secret and unpublished reports produced by the Pontifical Commission led by cardinal Camillo Ruini who investigated Medjugorje. “Then we can think what we want – continued David Murgia – and fortunately that faith does this too, but for science you need documents, you need to have the before and after, and the pontifical commission, the one led by Cardinal Ruini , the same one who judged the first seven apparitions to be true, said that unfortunately none of these miracles are known ”. Then David Murgia added: “They didn’t make this decision, they had the material viewed from a medical consultation, which is the same one that takes care of the saints, so they are professional doctors who do this for their job and they said that there is no miracle there, but I add, luckily “.

OUR LADY OF MEDJUGORJE, MESSAGE 25 NOVEMBER / “Be a sign of Heaven on Earth”

NO MIRACLE IN MEDJUGORJE, THE OPINION OF BROSIO: “LACK OF A DEDICATED STRUCTURE”

The journalist also spoke on the matter Paolo Brosio, another great expert on the subject, who in connection tried to give an answer to the because of this ‘lack of miracles’: “The problem with healings is that in Medjugorje there is no dedicated bureau like in Lourdes, there is no health facility. In addition to the presence of the friars, there is no medical center such as there is in Lourdes and Fatima where information is collected in a rational and scientific way “.

MADONNA MEDJUGORJE, MESSAGE 25 OCTOBER / “Children, those who pray are not afraid of the future”

Brosio, speaking of the case of Maria Pia Pacioni that she was 75 percent disabled and that after a visit to Medjugorje she started walking again, explained: “For example, I witnessed the case of Maria Pia Pacioni, she revealed it to me, she was suffering from an incurable disease, she limped, she was even forced to stay in a wheelchair at certain times, she was being treated at the Ancona hospital and was considered incurable, then she started walking “.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED