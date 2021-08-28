here are the most anticipated from Penelope Cruz to Kristen Stewart

On paper, the 78th Venice International Film Festival promises to be epic. During the presentation of the program in July, the director Alberto Barbera had immediately announced “the return in force of the Americans, of stars and stars very ready to restart”.

It starts with the Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement, Jamie Lee Curtis (which also features “Halloween Kills”) e Roberto Benigni. Moving on to the competition there will be Penelope Cruz which comes with two films, the opening of Pedro Almodovar’s “Madres Paralelas” and Official Competition, Gastón Duprat’s Spanish comedy starring her alongside Antonio Banderas. There is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Kristen Stewart, the Lady D in Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer”. From Great Britain a fascinating trio of Olivia Colman protagonist with Dakota Johnson of “The Lost Daughter” from the novel by Elena Ferrante, the actress’s first work Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Benedict Cumberbatch is the “unpredictable” protagonist of “The Power of Dog”, the long-awaited new film by Jane Campion that I will also see at the Lido Kirsten Dunst. For “Sundown” by Mexican Michel Franco will present themselves Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg, the latter also for the out-of-competition film (which is expected to be discussed) “Les Choses Humaine” by Yvan Attal. Oscar Isaac will be at home with three films starting with “The Card Counter” by Paul Schrader, “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes form a Marriage”, the TV series (the only one presented at the Lido) from Bergman’s masterpiece starring him ( also on the red carpet) with Jessica Chastain.

Far from prizes and competitions, there are some of the most anticipated international celebrities Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who, together with Adam Driver (who had opened Cannes), are the protagonists of the new Ridley Scott film, “The last duel”, presented Out of Competition. Who knows if Jennifer Lopez will also arrive with Affleck. Among the decidedly “pop” appearances also “the queen of chess” Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Chess Queen) for Edgar Wright’s” Last night in Soho. “The Hollywood mega event of the blockbuster” Dune “will bring the true stardom of protagonist Timothée Chalamet to the red carpet, with a stellar cast that includes Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson.

Five Italian films in competition for this record year, with many illustrious names in the various sections of the Festival. The multifaceted Toni Servillo, divided between Eduardo Scarpetta for “Qui rido io” by Martone and for Paolo Sorrentino in the autobiographical “It was the hand of God”. While Gabriele Mainetti tells his “Freaks Out” with Claudio Santamaria and Pietro Castellitto and the D’Innocenzo brothers return to work with Elio Germano in “Latin America”. But there will also be at the Lido Valeria Golino, Jasmine Trinca, Alba Rohrwacher and Silvio Orlando.

In short, for now on paper, Laguna beats Croisette.

