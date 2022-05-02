here are the most common symptoms and what to do

Let’s see together what are the symptoms of this problem that we must never, ever underestimate in any case.

Let’s start by saying that atrial fibrillation is the most widespread arrhythmia in the entire world population, and it increases with the passing of the years, especially for those with heart disease.

Often it can then lead to a series of other problems and even very disabling problems, such as stroke, but let’s try to understand together what are the first symptoms of this problem.

Atrial fibrillation: symptoms and what to do

Let’s start by saying that we speak of atrial fibrillation when the beating of our heart is not precise, therefore irregular and accelerated, the upper chambers of their heart do not contract in unison, and for this reason the blood does not circulate in the correct way.

Very oftenthe symptoms begin and end within a few hours, if not less, and it is called paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, but obviously a cure must be followed otherwise we can run into much more serious diseases.

But what causes this disease? Very often it is linked to heart problems such as a previous myocardial infarction, or heart failure, or hypertension.

It can also happen that it is linked to problems related to the thyroid gland or problems that have to do with our lungs, we also find as possible risk factors, high cholesterol, and overweight.

The symptoms we may have are the following, palpitations, chest discomfort, shortness of breath or wheezing, but obviously not all people have the same symptoms, in some cases it is even asymptomatic.

Diagnosing this problem is not always easy, indeed, elThe examination that is always done is the electrocardiogram (ECG), but to be sure of suffering from this problem the doctor can also do other tests such as 24-48 hour dynamic holter ECG, or an exercise test.

Arriving, however, at what we can do there are various treatments that are studied case by case, after a careful evaluation by our doctor, such as oral anticoagulants, in the most particular cases.

In others, however, antirtmics are administered, up to some cases where local action is taken with ablation that is performed with local or total anesthesia, I recommend, as always, if you have a problem, of any kind, always and exclusively contact your doctor.