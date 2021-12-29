here are the most downloaded games from the Japanese eShop in 2021 – Nerd4.life

Nintendo has released the full list of the thirty most downloaded games fromeShop from Nintendo Switch in Japan during 2021. This is an interesting fact, given the immense success of the hybrid console at home. Let’s read:

30) Myitopia

29) Undertale

28) Metroid Dread

27) Super Mario Party

26) Video game laboratory

25) Pokemon Sword

24) Dragon Quest III

23) Dragon Quest XI S

22) The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD

21) Story of Seasons Olive Town and the land of hope

20) Fitness Boxing 2

19) Just Two of us Nyanko Great War

18) Monster Hunter Stories 2

17) Splatoon 2

16) New Pokemon Snap

15) Overcooked 2

14) The Legend of Zelda Breath of the wild

13) Animal Crossing New Horizons

12) Mario Party Superstars

11) 51 Worldwide classics

10) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

09) Minecraft

08) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

07) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

06) Human Fall Flat

05) Pokemon Shining Pearl

04) Momotaro Dentestu Showa Heisei Reiwa is also a staple

03) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

02) Among Us

01) Monster Hunter Rise

As you can see, Monster Hunter Rise is in first position, followed by Among Us, which must have impressed the oriental audience a lot too. In the third we find, without big surprises, Pokémon Shining Diamond, followed by Konami’s hit Momotaro Dentestu Showa Heisei Reiwa is also a staple, the only title in the top 10 not to have arrived in our part, and by Pokémon Shining Pearl.

As always, Nintendo has not revealed the volume of sales, which, however, we imagine to be quite high, given the spread of the console.