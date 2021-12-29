Tech
here are the most downloaded games from the Japanese eShop in 2021 – Nerd4.life
Nintendo has released the full list of the thirty most downloaded games fromeShop from Nintendo Switch in Japan during 2021. This is an interesting fact, given the immense success of the hybrid console at home. Let’s read:
- 30) Myitopia
- 29) Undertale
- 28) Metroid Dread
- 27) Super Mario Party
- 26) Video game laboratory
- 25) Pokemon Sword
- 24) Dragon Quest III
- 23) Dragon Quest XI S
- 22) The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD
- 21) Story of Seasons Olive Town and the land of hope
- 20) Fitness Boxing 2
- 19) Just Two of us Nyanko Great War
- 18) Monster Hunter Stories 2
- 17) Splatoon 2
- 16) New Pokemon Snap
- 15) Overcooked 2
- 14) The Legend of Zelda Breath of the wild
- 13) Animal Crossing New Horizons
- 12) Mario Party Superstars
- 11) 51 Worldwide classics
- 10) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 09) Minecraft
- 08) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 07) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- 06) Human Fall Flat
- 05) Pokemon Shining Pearl
- 04) Momotaro Dentestu Showa Heisei Reiwa is also a staple
- 03) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
- 02) Among Us
- 01) Monster Hunter Rise
As you can see, Monster Hunter Rise is in first position, followed by Among Us, which must have impressed the oriental audience a lot too. In the third we find, without big surprises, Pokémon Shining Diamond, followed by Konami’s hit Momotaro Dentestu Showa Heisei Reiwa is also a staple, the only title in the top 10 not to have arrived in our part, and by Pokémon Shining Pearl.
As always, Nintendo has not revealed the volume of sales, which, however, we imagine to be quite high, given the spread of the console.