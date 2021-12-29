here are the most faithful and most faithful signs * Biccy.it

The year is about to end and as always it is time to take stock, report and take a look at the horoscopes. This time it was an astrologer who was contacted by a well-known dating site who was asked to draw up a ranking of the signs. From those who will be more faithful in 2022 and those who may be more faithful. The most faithful signs are Virgo, Capricorn and Scorpio. On the contrary, the most traitors are Taurus, Pisces and Aries.

“Virgo, Capricorn and Scorpio are the three most reliable signs ever. But that doesn’t mean they can’t cheat. […] On average, infidels are those born under the sign of Gemini, Aquarius, Leo and Cancer. “They betray only when the opportunity arises. And the opportunity will not be lacking for them either in 2022 ». Those born under the sign of Libra are quite unfaithful. They too master the art of deception to perfection and manage to be unfaithful without anyone noticing. So the Sagittarius, very romantic, but also great traitors. Being a true fire sign, seduction is a lifelong challenge for them. So they often try to break their routine and surround themselves with new people ”.

The three most traitors and therefore prone to horns would be people born under the sign of Pisces, Taurus and Aries in 2022.

“On the podium we find Pisces, great aesthetes and lovers of beauty, they organize clandestine meetings with such cunning and intelligence that they are very difficult to discover. […] Among the most “traitors” of the zodiac there are also those born under the sign of Taurus who – even if they prefer stability and shy away from change – will find themselves in the New Year experiencing many unexpected situations, under the banner of transgression and novelty. What comes — however — is the Year of Aries, considered the sign that he will be blessed with luck more than others in all areas and that more than others he will be inclined to transgress and betray. Those born between March 21 and April 20, belonging to the first zodiac sign according to Western rules, will be lucky in love, business, health and even in play. However, they will also be the most traitors. Aries are very passionate but they love adventure, very often they can’t help but “take risks” and throw themselves into the game of a parallel relationship “.

In summary, from the most traitors to the least, we find: Aries, Taurus, Pisces, Sagittarius, Libra, Cancer, Leo, Aquarius, Gemini, Scorpio, Capricorn and Virgo.