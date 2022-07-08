Here are the most popular and trendy haircuts of this summer 2022 to test absolutely!

What will be the top summer hairstyle trend this year? These haircuts that we will see on all heads during this season.

Especially not too strict but very quick to style, these hair styles are perfectly adapted at rising temperatures.

A summer hairstyle trend that makes you want to spend as little time as possible in the bathroom during the holidays!

Summer hairstyle trend: from bob… to fuzzy bun!

the bob is the ideal summer hairstyle trend to avoid heatstroke. This hair style looks 5 years younger with just a few snips. Plus, it’s so quick to style. For this summer, the bucket hat is definitely the ideal cut. What is the correct length? Above the shoulders! To innovate, we also adopt it with curly hair. The top is the one with a blur, especially not too much styled then embellished with a fringe like Selena Gomez, who wears it with perfection.

The wavy lengths are the surfer hairstyles par excellence! We will never tire of it. Wavy lengths are feminine and daring at the same time. This style is as if styled by sea water and by the wind. It is still at the top summer hairstyle trend. To reproduce it from your bathroom, you will have to spray the pre-dried lengths. Then remember to untangle with a large comb a salt spray, which will make a perfect illusion.

The baby braids were spotted on Gigi Hadid during the Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2022 show. They are now on everyone’s mind. All celebrities have adopted this bohemian hairstyle. To do it: braid the two locks that frame the face. It’s a summer hairstyle trend in the purest 90s spirit. A decade that has been inspiring hair trends for several months.

the blurred bun is fast, efficient and simple. It has this cool side, perfect for this summer. Its advantage is that it completely clears the face and shoulders. A boon to avoid heatstroke for those with long hair! To achieve it, you have to use your fingers then twist all of the hair high on the head. Don’t forget to release a few strands around the ears and forehead. A great summer hairstyle trend!

How to reproduce the braids that many will wear this summer?

It is part of this summer hairstyle trend. Besides, we only saw her, on the fashion week shows 2022. In the cornrows version by Lanvin or Balmain, XXL by Erdem or Courrèges, on the knotless by Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu. Hairdresser Damien Boissinot explains that the craze for braids goes hand in hand with this desire to respect hair textures. Such as personalities: they are part of the multiculturalism particularly present in fashion today.

The braid has never been so present, from the street and on the podium. In terms of style, it changes classic braids which are no longer fashionable today. Nelly Dagba points out that France is still a little behind when it comes to braids. At the origin of the mats of Mayowa Nicholas seen this season on the parades of Burberry or Givenchy, the summer hairstyle trend is the cornrows which are braided very close to the scalp and the knotless which are without ties at the root.

What about their peculiarities ? First, a natural look because these techniques make it easy to hide the extensions. And two, they are the ones that also pull the least in the root. The braids have an aesthetic aspect, they allow you to forget the hair and avoid soliciting it. Experts recommend sticking to no more than 3 shampoos throughout wearing this summer hairstyle trend.

From a practical point of view, doing your braids alone is not given to everyone. It requiresexercise and experience. The braid is a summer hairstyle trend that is being requested more and more at the moment in salons. They are nowadays naturally adopted by all, regardless of the type of hair. Finally, the braid goes beyond its status as a hairstyle reserved for afro hair.

The best salt mists to have a summer hairstyle trend

In just one spray, these salt-infused formulas transform the smoothest hair into silky, dense and wavy material. And for that, a beach waves effect like a return from the beach. It is perhaps the hairstyle that best embodies the good weather? A summer hairstyle trend in which the sunny and wavy hair of surfers, full of sun and sea air. Curls modulated by seawater, which sheath the hair while giving a special patina.

Directly inspired by this effect, beauty brands have taken inspiration from mists like salt water condensates in order to transform the hair into a silky material. For a summer hairstyle trend, they offered ranges like Cut by Fred, Sacha Juan, bumble and bumble or the John Masters Organics brand.