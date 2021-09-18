here are the most popular strategies of the moment to invest in cryptocurrency

Reading time: 4 minutes

In the world of cryptocurrencies Ethereum is one of the best known and currently occupies the second position by capitalization. Over the past year, investor interest in cryptocurrencies has increased exponentially and it has been above all the currencies with the largest capitalization that have raised new funds.

Taking a look at the graphs related to the Ethereum price and the fluctuation over time of the cost of this virtual currency it is clearly noted that over the last twelve months increased significantly. A few months ago the whole crypto world was affected by a down which has put less experienced investors on the run, but for some weeks now there has been an increase in the price of all the main cryptocurrencies, an increase that according to sector analysts will be confirmed in the long term.

Strategies for investing in Ethereum

The cryptocurrency Ethereum offers several investment opportunities, which clients can try to exploit to generate profits. Specialized websites have been created in this sector, through which it is possible to read everything you need to know about Ethereum in order to be able to orient yourself and avoid beginner mistakes.

In order to optimize financial performance you can decide to follow one of the various strategies for investing in Ethereum. The choice of strategy must be made taking into account one’s attitude to risk and the time horizon to which it is intended to refer. Investors must take into account the investment risk always present in every financial transaction, even more so when dealing with cryptocurrencies that can be considered highly volatile assets.

Short-term investment

Those who wish to use their capital for short-term investments they can certainly take advantage of cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency Ethereum lends itself well to the short-term trading, which is essentially based on the purchase and sale of this currency following the price fluctuations.

Loading... Advertisements

Being a highly volatile assets it is common to observe significant price fluctuations. By identifying the optimal times to open and close financial positions, you can generate interesting profits, without necessarily having to wait too long.

However, this investment strategy exposes the trader to a risk not to be underestimated: it will not always be possible to identify the direction of the change in cost, it will be necessary to be ready to know how to manage financial positions in the periods in which there will be a reduction in capital due to the reduction in the value at which Ethereum will be exchanged.

Medium-long term investment

Cryptocurrencies also lend themselves to medium-long term investments. Started with Bitcoin, this type of investment was then extended to numerous other digital currencies, including Ethereum. The investment with a longer time horizon is essentially based onaccumulation of Ethereum: Investors buy this coin convinced that its price will increase in the coming years. For long-term investors fluctuations in the short term are therefore not relevant, since they do not plan to close positions, but to continue to increase their share of cryptocurrency until the desired profit target is reached.

Investing with a long time horizon certainly requires patience and self-control, especially in moments of great reduction or great increase in the price of the currency, moments in which one might be tempted to sell or buy without respecting the strategy. To avoid this many investors decide to start an accumulation plan, setting up recurring purchases on a monthly basis. In this way you are sure to continue investing the same amount every month – with the possibility of changing the amount or making extra purchases – and to buy the cryptocurrency at different price levels.