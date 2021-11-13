Tech

Here are the most powerful Android smartphones in the world! The ranking

Every year the benchmark site AnTuTu usually publishes the ranking of most powerful Android smartphones on the global market based on the various tests carried out on the devices. This year was recently released regarding the month of October 2021 and has given many surprises.

TOP 10 most powerful smartphones: Qualcomm dominates

In tenth place we find Sony Xperia 1II 5G, a very interesting and expensive smartphone that is equipped with the SoC Snapdragon 888 like all devices this ranking. They follow Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra And ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini, Xiaomi Mi 11i, OnePlus 9 Pro, iQOO 7. After all, the smartphone market really offers a huge choice, and sometimes there is the risk of confusion. Our guide to the best top-of-the-range smartphones helps you to clarify: take a look!

The podium instead it opens with realme GT, a very powerful smartphone with top-of-the-range hardware features but sold at a much more accessible price than the other flagships. In this special ranking he could not miss ROG Phone 5 from ASUS, the gaming smartphone with unprecedented power takes second place. Top of the chart instead we find Nubia RedMagic 6 thanks to its currently unattainable hardware sector.

