here are the movies coming this year on Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer showing its 2022 line-up. Among the most anticipated films Knives Out 2 by Rian Johnson with Daniel Craig, as the irresistible detective Benoit Blanc. In the sequel to the acclaimed Murder Dinner – Knives Outalso set in Greece will include Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

In the images that flow we also see some previews of The Gray Man from Joe and Anthony Russodirectors of Avengers: Endgame. This is the ambitious spy thriller, based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, which follows the events of Court Gentry, starring Ryan Goslingformer CIA agent now assassin in the pay of the highest bidder who hunts around the world for his former superior Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. Also in the cast Regé-Jean Page (the beloved Duke of Hastings from the series Bridgerton) Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton And Alfre Woodard.

It’s still Slumberland with Jason Momoa, Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth, You People with Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx in Day Shift and in The Cloned Tyrone, Adam Sandler in Hustle And Spaceman, Halle Berry in The Mothership, Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg in Me Time and a stop-motion reunion with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key with Wendell & Wildthe animated film The Sea Beast, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in The School for Good and Evil, The Mother with Jennifer Lopez And Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in Matilda by Roald Dahl.

Also expected The Adam Projectthe sci-fi adventure directed by Shawn Levywho returns to collaborate with Ryan Reynolds after the action comedy Free Guy – Hero for play. The film follows Adam Reed (Walker Scobell), 13 and still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, one night enters his garage and finds an injured driver (Ryan Reynolds) hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the oldest version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He risked everything to go back in time on a secret mission. Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father (Mark Ruffalo), fix things and save the world. The three who work together, Adam both young and adult, deal with the loss of their father and have the opportunity to heal the wounds that have shaped them. Adding to the mission challenge, the two Adams find that they don’t like each other very much and, if they want to save the world, they will first have to figure out how to get along. Also starring Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Lucie Guest, Alex Mallari Jr., Walker Scobelle, Mellanie Hubert, Ellie Harvie, Ben Wilkinson, Braxton Bjerken, Walker Scobell, Milo Shandel, Esther Ming Li, Jessica Bodenarek and Kasra Wong .

Also, the video shows the first images of Enola Holmes 2: the sequel to the successful film that brought the story of the very young detective played by Millie Bobbie Brown, our beloved Eleven from Stranger Things. The second chapter should be taken from the second novel in the saga of Nancy Springerby title The case of the left lady. “Escaping the world’s most brilliant detective would seem like a lost enterprise – reads the synopsis of the book – no one has enough wit to surpass Sherlock Holmes. Nobody except his sister Enola. She that she in fact she has not the slightest intention of being locked up in the house to become a lady in the way, as Sherlock and Mycroft would like. After all, Enola gets along very well on her own. And now that you’ve started working in the office of Dr. Ragostin, a prominent London detective, she knows she has found her way to her. It is here that she first hears of Lady Cecily. She is a beautiful and very courted young woman who mysteriously vanishes into thin air from day to night. Could it be a love escape? Or worse … of murder? The tracks are indecipherable, the streets of London unsafe, Scotland Yard gropes in the dark. Enola, however, does not lose heart: she is ready to take over the investigations and break all the rules, in order to solve the case. Unless this transforms her into the next victim … Among incredible disguises and daring escapes, the adventures of Enola continue, an intelligent and stubborn heroine, capable of making her under the nose of Sherlock Holmes himself“.

Next to Millie Bobby Brown we find Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge. We still don’t know if we will see the cast again Helena Bonham Carter And Sam Claflin.