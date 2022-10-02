“Here are the names and faces of the agents who arrested Mahsa Amini before her death” – Corriere.it

A group of hackers shared with the London-based Iran International website the alleged identities of the morality police team that allegedly arrested the girl, who died on September 16.

taking her to the Vozara police station in Tehran.

Shortly after the girl went into a coma, and then die on September 16th.

His death sparked protests across Iran. (According to the NGO Ihr, quoted by the France Presse agency, the deaths in the repression of demonstrations were at least 92).

Hackers, who call themselves Backdoor (3ackd0or), they provided photos and cards on the agents, two men and two women. The Iran International website itself points out that it does not know how this information was obtained and that it is unable to verify it.

The presumed names of the squad commander are indicated, Enayayollah Rafiei52, and the 36-year-old woman, Parastou Safariwho may have called Mahsa Amini’s clothing inappropriate and decided to undergo a brief re-education at the police station.

Together with them they would be there two other agents, a boy and a girlboth 27 years old.

Other hackers in recent days had sent the CT scan attributed to Mahsa to Iran International, which would show one skull fracture.

The site recalls that on September 29 Mohammad Bagher Bakhtiar, former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, released an audio according to which sources of the forensic medicine organization have evidence that Amini ended up in a coma after a blow to the head.

Iranian authorities summoned the British ambassador to Tehran last week for complaining about interference from the London-based media.

Iran International owned by Volant Media Uk Ltd and targeting an Iranian audience. The Guardian he wrote that he would receive funds from Saudi Arabia and in particular from a company with ties to the prince Mohammad bin Salman.