here are the names and substitutes

Serie A: Matchday 19 disqualified

Important absences therefore for Cagliari, Fiorentina, Inter and Verona. In total three defenders and two midfielders, 3 among them for ejection, two instead booked and disqualified as warned. But let’s go specifically to understand how the affected teams will try to make up for these shortcomings. Here are the possible substitutes for the suspended players from matchday 19 in Serie A.

Cagliari: Marin suspended, the substitute

Deiola should play instead of the Romanian footballer, given Strootman’s prolonged absence and Nandez’s forfeit. Deiola should join Grassi in the 4-4-2 that Mazzarri should propose at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus tomorrow evening.

Inter, disqualification for Barella: who in his place?

As specified this morning, the main suspect to take Barella’s place would seem to be Roberto Gagliardini. The former Atalanta midfielder is currently the favorite over both Vidal and Sensi to support Brozovic and Calhanoglu in the middle of the field.

Fiorentina: Terzic in place of the suspended Biraghi

As mentioned, Terzic should be the one chosen to replace Cristiano Biraghi in the left lane against Verona. Therefore, Igor will not be used on the left-handed wing, but we should focus strongly on Terzic to complete the quartet with Odriozola, Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta.

Verona: double disqualification in defense, the substitutes

For Verona, on the other hand, a double absence in defense with Magnani and Ceccherini who will be out. With Gunter and Cetin not at their best, Tudor might think of adapt Miguel Veloso to the center of the defense with Sutalo and Casale at his side, the latter practically sure of the place.