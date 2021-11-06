here are the new anti-Covid weapons





Anti-Covid antiviral drugs will soon be available – Ansa

The fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is at a turning point. Because vaccines, which have an irreplaceable role in prevention, and monoclonal antibodies – which, however, have marginal use due to their use only in hospitals and intravenously – are being joined by the so-called anti-Covid pills, that is, powerful antiviral drugs. . Which have undoubted advantages: in the meantime they are specific, i.e. molecules created exclusively against Sars-CoV-2, unlike what has been tried to do so far using a range of medicines, in the past used for other pathologies, and not directly aimed, that is against this parasite; the new drugs also fight all circulating variants, as well as other known coronaviruses; finally, they can be taken by mouth, like a normal flu pill.

How effective are they?

In the race for antiviral drugs – which involved huge investments, given that it is often much more difficult and along the process to create a similar product than a vaccine -, two American pharmaceutical giants are now at the finish line: Merck (present in Europe with the Msd brand), and Pfizer, the company that holds the world record in the production of anti-Covid vaccines, incensed, on Friday, by a sort of “imprimatur” estimate for the new product by none other than US President Joe Biden, who had squeezed the ‘eye to the New York company also on the question of the third dose. But if Merck’s drug, which is called Molnupiravir, made with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, would be able to reduce, according to the trials presented to the regulatory bodies, by about 50% the risks of hospitalization and death, the one prepared by Pfizer, the “Paxlovid “, would reach an effectiveness of 89%.

Who are they for?

These new drugs are effective when taken in the first days of onset of the infection, and are aimed at patients considered vulnerable but not hospitalized, with mild to moderate disease confirmed by laboratory tests.

When will we have them available?

Merck has submitted the marketing authorization to the US regulator (the FDA), which could approve it by the end of the year, and has already gotten the green light from that of Great Britain. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has decided to speed up the times to make Molnupiravir available in our country by acquiring an adequate quantity, as announced by the president of the Scientific Technical Committee, Franco Locatelli. The times for Ema’s approval of the drug, in fact, “are not predictable – underlined the same Agency in recent days – but we are ready to give assistance to States that want to give the green light to emergency use before authorization. EU ». In short, in this case the Italian ok could precede that of the Union Agency based in Amsterdam. As for Paxlovid, however, Pfizer plans to send the data “as soon as possible” to the FDA for “emergency use authorization”.

Merck has already signed 9 agreements for the sale of more than 3 million pills. Britain has booked 480,000 treatments. Australia, for 300,000 doses, France (50,000), Indonesia and Malaysia (150,000), the Philippines (300,000), Singapore and South Korea (20,000) and Thailand also confirmed their interest in Molnupiravir. who wants 200,000 packs. The United States, on the other hand, is aiming to purchase 1.7 million doses of Pfizer’s cure, at a price of $ 700 each, while the United Kingdom has approved an order for 250,000 doses.

But the news of the anti-Covid therapeutic arsenal does not end here, given that, a short, as announced by the president of Aifa, Giorgio Palù, are also expected monoclonal injectable at the intramuscular level which will further facilitate home care.