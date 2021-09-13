here are the new costumes worn by Jason Momoa

New costumes for Jason Momoa: Aquaman’s new look revealed in the next movie

The first photos from the set of Aquaman and the lost kingdom, with Jason Momoa that returns to show itself with the new ones costumes of the DC hero. The actor was in fact immortalized in two shots with the uniforms of the DC Comics hero, which also show us a new black uniform, perhaps destined for some stealth mission. You can see the shots, shared on Intagram, below. Tell us what you think!

The sequel to the King of Atlantis from DC Comics: Jason Momoa puts on Aquaman costumes again

The sequel toAquaman directed by James Wan in 2018, it was officially announced in early 2019 by Warner Bros. which set the release for 2022. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the various delays and postponements that have involved the various sectors of the entertainment world, the date set by the production still remains valid.

As confirmed by the protagonist of the film, Jason Momoa – who will return again as Arthur Curry / Aquaman – filming for the film began over the course of the summer. At his side will return both Amber Heard, in the role of Mera, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen in those of David Kane / Black Manta.

