here are the new discounts activated on December 28, 2021 – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
Through Reddit we got to discover the list of games on offer starting today – December 28, 2021 – on Steam. All of these discounts will last until January 5, 2022.

Here she is list of games on offer on Steam from December 28, 2021:

  • Forza Horizon 5 – 10% – € 53.99
  • It Takes Two – 50% – € 19.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 60% – € 7.99
  • Teardown – 20% – € 15.99
  • Far Cry 5 – 80% – € 11.99
  • Cities: Skylines – 75% – 6.99 €
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – 67% – € 8.24
  • Little Nightmares II – 33% – € 20.09
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – 30% – € 34.99
  • Gang Beasts – 55% – € 8.99
  • Sword and Fairy 7 – 23% – € 19.24
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition – 50% – € 29.99
  • ICARUS – 10% – € 22.49
  • Half-Life: Alyx – 50% – € 24.99
  • Pummel Party – 40% – € 7.49
  • Light blue – 75% – € 4.99
  • Borderlands 3 – 75% – € 14.99
  • STAR WARS: Squadrons – 63% – € 14.79
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun – 30% – € 27.99
  • Wreckfest – 60% – € 11.99
  • Youtubers Life 2 – 20% – € 23.99
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – 60% – 15.99 €
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – 25% – € 29.99
  • RIDE 4 – 60% – € 19.99
  • Steel Division 2 – 75% – € 9.99
  • Deadside – 25% – € 12.59
  • Neon Abyss – 40% – € 11.99
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – 25% – € 25.49
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – 50% – € 12.49
  • Muse Dash – 50% – € 1.74
  • Partisans 1941 – 70% – € 8.99

Winter discounts 2021

Tell us, are there any discounts that interest you? Looking beyond today’s list, here are discounts on PC games for less than € 5.

