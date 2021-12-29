Tech
here are the new discounts activated on December 28, 2021 – Nerd4.life
Through Reddit we got to discover the list of games on offer starting today – December 28, 2021 – on Steam. All of these discounts will last until January 5, 2022.
Here she is list of games on offer on Steam from December 28, 2021:
- Forza Horizon 5 – 10% – € 53.99
- It Takes Two – 50% – € 19.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 60% – € 7.99
- Teardown – 20% – € 15.99
- Far Cry 5 – 80% – € 11.99
- Cities: Skylines – 75% – 6.99 €
- ARK: Survival Evolved – 67% – € 8.24
- Little Nightmares II – 33% – € 20.09
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – 30% – € 34.99
- Gang Beasts – 55% – € 8.99
- Sword and Fairy 7 – 23% – € 19.24
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition – 50% – € 29.99
- ICARUS – 10% – € 22.49
- Half-Life: Alyx – 50% – € 24.99
- Pummel Party – 40% – € 7.49
- Light blue – 75% – € 4.99
- Borderlands 3 – 75% – € 14.99
- STAR WARS: Squadrons – 63% – € 14.79
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – 30% – € 27.99
- Wreckfest – 60% – € 11.99
- Youtubers Life 2 – 20% – € 23.99
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – 60% – 15.99 €
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – 25% – € 29.99
- RIDE 4 – 60% – € 19.99
- Steel Division 2 – 75% – € 9.99
- Deadside – 25% – € 12.59
- Neon Abyss – 40% – € 11.99
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – 25% – € 25.49
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – 50% – € 12.49
- Muse Dash – 50% – € 1.74
- Partisans 1941 – 70% – € 8.99
Tell us, are there any discounts that interest you? Looking beyond today’s list, here are discounts on PC games for less than € 5.