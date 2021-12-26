Business

Here are the new Euro banknotes: “Change everything!”

The Euro has certainly attracted the attention of millions of citizens of the old continent, but not only: the single European currency, in fact, adopted by almost all EU member states after the 1992 Maastrict treaties, which effectively sanctioned the original idea of ​​a single currency adopted by member countries.

The Euro has become a concrete reality since 2002, where most of the countries that have chosen to switch to the euro (including Italy) have gradually replaced the old currencies.

Paper money

Unlike coins, which have a specific representation for each user country, banknotes have a common aspect for all user countries: these are printed in 7 monetary denominations: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500, also if the latter has not been printed since 2019 even if already in 2016 the Governing Council of the European Central Bank decided to suspend the circulation of the 500 euro banknote, even if it was no longer printed since 2014 even if the remaining copies will still be usable.

The banknotes are distinguished by a different color by denomination and by an increasing size. In 2013 all banknotes, starting from the 5 euro, were subject to restyling which has significantly changed its appearance, also to make life more complicated for counterfeiters.

As stated by ECB President Christine Lagarde, the intention of the European Union is to develop a new series of banknotes, announcing: “After 20 years, it is time to update the look of our banknotes so that Europeans of all ages and origins can identify with them“.

The themes will be analyzed by an advisory group, represented by the members of each European country, after which the public opinion of the citizens will be asked to establish the new aesthetic themes for the new banknotes.

All of this will surely take a few years: this is why the new banknotes will not be ready before 2024.

