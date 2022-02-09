Here are the new Forensic Rates

The CNF has elaborated its hypothesis of modification of the forensic parameters to liquidate the fees of the lawyers. The only thing missing is the formalization of the ministry with the issue of the new decree. Here are all the news to come

Change lawyers compensation parameters

The CNF has elaborated and approved its own hypothesis of modification of forensic parameters to settle the fees of lawyers, at the end of the administrative session of January 21, 2022 (attached below). Proposal on which the COA, the most representative forensic associations and the competent parliamentary commissions must be heard.

Adjustment to the cost of living and hourly rate

The parameters are adjusted to the cost of living, increases and decreases with respect to the basic rate can be calculated in the single percentage measure of 50%. The most important change, however, is that concerning the forecast of the hourly rate, for which a range of values ​​for its quantification is set for the first time, between 200.00 and 500 euros. These values, however, can be applied upon agreement between the parties, because in some cases (eg assistance for large companies and based abroad) the hourly fee could be more convenient. Let’s see what the other news are.

New table for bankruptcy procedures

We want to introduce a specific table dedicated to the assistance of the lawyer in ascertaining the liabilities, the rights of third parties on the assets included in the judicial liquidation and bankruptcy. Table which provides, based on the value of the dispute and the phase of the procedure, fees for the activity carried out, ranging from a minimum of 100 euros to a maximum of 7,930.00 euros.

Administrative process: the lawyer’s fee rises

An increase in the fees for assistance and defense in administrative judgments is foreseen, motivated by the commitment required of the lawyer due to the stringent deadlines. Also proposed an increase of 20% of the remuneration in the cases in which, in the introductory phase of the trial, an incidental appeal is proposed. The 50% increase for the precautionary phase is also proposed if single precautionary measures are proposed or resisted. Modification intentions also in the field of public contracts.

Rates also for the activity in front of the surveillance magistrate

The fees for the lawyer increase by 20% for the activity carried out in the phase of the defensive investigations, if they prove to be burdensome, demanding or urgent.

As regards the direct judgment, it seems necessary to intervene to define the parameters to be settled for the validation phase, using a parametric value of € 360.00 for the study phase and € 675.00 for the decision-making phase.

We also want to fill the gap relating to the fees to be paid to the defender when he carries out his activity before the Supervisory Magistrate, providing for the study phase a fee of 300 euros, 360 euros for the introductory phase and 900 euros for the decision-making phase.

Furthermore, the gap in the remuneration for the lawyer must also be filled when he carries out his activity before the Juvenile Court and the GUP of the Juvenile Court, by applying the remuneration provided for in table 15 relating to the remuneration provided for the Collegial Court.

Mediation and negotiation: the remuneration for the most demanding phases rises by 30%

The amount of the lawyer’s remuneration is reviewed with the aim of enhancing the activity carried out in the negotiation and conciliation phase which, precisely because they are more demanding, deserve to be remunerated in a higher measure. We therefore propose an increase of 30%, compared to the current ones, for the activities relating to the activation, negotiation and conciliation phase.

The remuneration rises if the cause is reconciled

It seems appropriate to provide for an increase in the remuneration in favor of the lawyer in the measure of 1/4 in the case of judicial conciliation or settlement of the dispute, compared to what would otherwise be liquidated for the decision-making phase.

Proportionally decreasing remuneration for larger deals

An exception to the principle of all-inclusive remuneration is envisaged when the deal is made up of several phases or autonomous parts. It is necessary to introduce a simplification for out-of-court services by providing, for business worth more than 520,000 euros, a fee calculated proportionally decreasing with respect to the value of the deal, from a maximum of 3% up to a minimum of 0.25%, also taking into account the duration of the assignment, its difficulty and the required commitment. Repealed the art. 22.

Higher compensation for the 378 CPC memorandum in the Supreme Court

The memorandum pursuant to art. 378 CPC has in fact the content of an appeal because especially in some matters (work, social security, taxes) the public or remote hearing is usually held 4/5 years after the introductory appeal. The remuneration must therefore be adequate, recognizing a “remuneration normally corresponding to half of that envisaged for the introductory phase of the judgment in table no. 13.”

Reduced the compensation for those who act with bad faith or gross negligence

In order to deflate the workload of the machinery of justice, the rule provided for by art. 96 of the Code of Civil Procedure, providing that “in cases of inadmissibility or inadmissibility or inadmissibility of the application, the remuneration due to the losing party’s lawyer is reduced, where serious and exceptional reasons explicitly indicated in the motivation concur, by 60/70% compared to that otherwise payable .