here are the new games of November 2021 – Nerd4.life

Microsoft has unveiled the second round of securities that will crowd theXbox Game Pass to November 2021, between classics and new proposals. So if you are a subscriber, get ready because there is and will be a lot to play.

From today November 16 Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins are available in the cloud, linked to the subscription EA Play. We guess they don’t need too many introductions, however the former is a sci-fi survival horror, while the latter is a classic RPG. Both are well-made titles.

From tomorrow 17 November Next Space Rebels will be available for Cloud, consoles and PC, basically a youtuber simulator. November 18 will be a particularly rich day, with the launch of four games, all available on cloud, PC and console: Exo One, a space exploration game, Fae Tactics, an isometric strategic role-playing game, My Friend Pedro, a stylish and bloodthirsty action game, and Undungeon, a pixel art action RPG available to subscribers from launch day.

The new November games of the Xbox Game Pass

November 23 will be the turn of Deeeer Simulator, a very special title in which you relax or destroy cities, available from launch day, and Mortal Shell, a well-made soulslike. Both will be launched on the cloud, console and PC.

Finally, on November 30, the strategic Evil Genius 2, inspired by Dungeon Keeper, will be made available. Also in this case it will be playable on the cloud, console and PC.