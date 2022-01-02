here are the new ideas for the sequel to the Disney movie

He looked like he wanted to open a new blockbuster franchise on Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. After the official confirmation of a first sequel, producer Hiram Garcia has returned to talk about the new ideas in the pipeline and confirmed that the project has just entered its development phase.

We already knew of the official confirmation of a sequel to Jungle Cruise, the blockbuster film with Emily Blunt and the raging river Dwayne Johnson, who beyond metaphors is fast securing his participation in a large number of multimillion-dollar franchises. The first film released in July 2021 drew inspiration from the attraction of the same name in the Disney theme park and staged the adventurous journey of a river boat captain and a scientist in the heart of the Amazon, in search of the mythical Tree of Life.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and produced in collaboration with Disney by Seven Bucks Productions of Dwayne Johnson, the film had made an honest gross of 220 million dollars worldwide compared to 200 million spent on the budget. In other words, it was pretty much even, but the production must still have considered it a success enough to launch a new franchise. This is due to numerous factors.

First of all, there was to consider the not exactly happy period of cinemas due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with this film that indeed managed to bring a large number of spectators back to the cinema a few weeks after reopening. Moreover, precisely because of the reduced capacity, if on the one hand the box office was affected by the simultaneous distribution on Disney +on the other hand, the film contributed to a new influx of subscribers. In short, for Disney, it was a double victory, despite the fact that the reception by the public and especially by the critics had been rather lukewarm, not to mention split in two.

Now, the manufacturer Hiram Garcia confirmed that a team of writers is already at work on the script of the sequel, with many new ideas and already a premise of work on the plot that will be. These are his words during the interview with Collider: “We have an idea of ​​what we want for the story, we are carrying it out and refining it in this first phase. This is obviously an ongoing process: we are working on it and it is under development. It’s part of the game in this business: our job as producers is to keep different masses moving, we push them a little at a time every day, trying to get them over the hill, so that we get the green light and start shooting right away. . Jungle Cruise is one of our top priorities and we spend a lot of time pushing it in every way“.

It therefore seems that viewers will not have to wait for the (very long) times for the implementation of the first film, which was already under development since the very distant 2004. It is also confirmed that Jaume Collet-Serra will return to directing the sequel. In the meantime, you can read our Jungle Cruise review here.