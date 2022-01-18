here are the new January games on PC, Xbox and Cloud

After sending its fans into jujube soup with the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for 70 billion dollars, Microsoft draws up the official list of new video games that will enrich the Game’s playroom between now and the end of January. Pass on PC, Xbox and Cloud.

From the columns of the Xbox Wire “institutional blog”, the representatives of the Redmond house confirm the leaks on the new January games on Game Pass and provide further information on the timing of the launch, on the target platforms and on the contents offered to subscribers to the service .

The “free games” festival for Game Pass subscribers opens today with the arrival of Nobody Saves the World And Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition on PC, Xbox and Cloud. The beloved Japanese game and the sparkling RPG of the authors of Guacamelee will be joined by many other titles between now and the end of the month. Here is the list of new entries in the Game Pass for the second half of January 2022:

January 18

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

20 th January

Death’s Door (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC)

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

January 27

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Xbox and PC)

At the same time as the reveal of the new games arriving in Microsoft’s subscription service, the confirmation of the 4 titles coming out of the Game Pass at the end of January also arrives: starting from January 31 it will no longer be possible to use “for free” Cyber ​​Shadow, Nowhere Prophet, Prison Architect and Xeno Crisis.