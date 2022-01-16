here are the new online discounts

Trony launches the new flyer today which offers the “Carpet Prices” until next January 21, 2022. The promotions are only available online, and are added to the possibility of enjoying free delivery and payment in installments.

In the IT sector, we point out the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 at 319 Euro, with a saving of 11% compared to the 358 Euro list, while the second generation Lenovo Tab M10 HD, in the WiFi Only configuration, is offered at 149 Euro, down 6% compared to the 159 Euro of list.

There is obviously no shortage of promotions on TV: at this juncture we point out the43-inch LG 43NANO756PR at 535 Euro, down 20% compared to the 669 Euro list, while the 50-inch Sony KD50X85JAEP can be purchased for 869 Euro, with a saving of 21% compared to the 1099 Euro imposed by the manufacturer. The 48-inch LG OLED 48C1, on the other hand, is offered at 1129 euros, 19% less than the previous 1399 euros. The 43-inch Samsung QLED QE43Q60A instead it goes to 585 Euros, 16% less than the previous 699 Euros.

In the telephony section, however, we report the Samsung Galaxy A03S at 139 euros, but also the Samsung Galaxy A52 at 259 euros and the Xiaomi Redai Note 10 Pro in the 6 / 128GB configuration at 284 euros. L’64 gigabyte iPhone 11 pro instead it is offered at 919 Euros, 23% less than the 1189 Euros in the list.

The complete list of promotions can be consulted directly through this address.