here are the new routes – Corriere.it

The Spanish low cost Volotea closed 2021 with three million passengers transported in Italy, launches 15 new routes in our country (between national and European connections) and increases seats on sale by 18% this year compared to 2019, thus breaking even the pre-Covid record. This is confirmed in a note by the company that in 2022 – as anticipated by the Courier service – strengthens its fifth position in Italy by market share and in the meantime since 15 October has also been involved in Sardinian territorial continuity between Rome Fiumicino / Milan Linate and Cagliari / Olbia / Alghero.

The connections For the next twelve months Volotea – created in 2011 by Carlos Muoz and Lzaro Ros, the founders of low cost Vueling – offers over 4.5 million seats on the Italian market, explains the note, and plans to launch 15 new routes and operate around 27,500 flights. The company, contacted by Courier service, does not reveal all the new connections – which will be announced in the coming weeks – but among them there are Palermo – Deauville, in Normandy (almost 7,500 seats for sale), Olbia – Deauville (over 6,100), Naples – Pantelleria (about 5,400), Cagliari – Nice (about 4,400) e Cagliari – Lille (over 10,000). In general, remember the Spanish low cost, 84% of our Italian offer will be dedicated to connectivity to and from the islands.



The overall numbers Across Europe, Volotea will put 11 million seats on sale this year (+ 39% on 2019) and expects to transport a total of between 9 and 9.5 million passengers, 32% more than the annual record of 7.6 million passengers recorded in 2019, operating around 70,000 flights. On the economic side the low cost one estimates revenues of 525 million euros (compared to 441 million in 2019), up by more than 20% over the pre-Covid period. In short, Volotea expects to carry one average of about 109 passengers per flight and to get 55-58 euros per customer between ticket and any extras purchased. As for the workforce, the carrier expects to pass by 1,400 employees as of June 2021 (of which 493 in Italy) to more than 1,600 by 2022.

Forecasts We hope that, starting from Easter, the sector can begin to overcome the effects of the fifth wave of the pandemic and that there is a gradual growth in demand until the summer season, from April to October, comments Carlos Muoz in the note. We made this decision after analyzing the latent demand in our markets and after having managed to maintain a fill rate of over 90% since June 2020. Another country where Volotea will invest heavily is France where it has put up 5.5 million euros for sale. places for the whole year, up 54% on 2019.

