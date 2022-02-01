Here are the new tax controls: what will they know (really) about us

L’Revenue Agency is ready to start with the new fiscal controls that will be implemented through the use of artificial intelligence: algorithms and machine learning against tax evasion capable of identifying tax evaders.

Just yesterday, the go-ahead for the Privacy Guarantor, which allowed predictive tax checks with observations on the processing of taxpayers’ data that will suffer limitations with respect to privacy. There are many aspects to evaluate, ranging from the transparency of the processing and the information obligations towards the taxpayers concerned up to the right to limitation of treatment and the measures that protect the rights and freedoms of taxpayers. Of particular importance, for the Guarantor, will be that mechanism developed by the tax authorities to protect the identity of the subjects selected to be subjected to the controls. We talk about pseudonymisationa means by which the Revenue Agency undertakes to protect the privacy of taxpayers.

In this regard, according to the Guarantor, “ the use of pseudonymisation in order to prevent, in the presence of financial data, the direct identification of the data subjects “it must be based on effective techniques with respect to the large amount of information in the possession of the tax authorities. The identity of the people must be well protected, so that the risks of re-identification are reduced. In fact, it is not enough to hide theidentity of a subject to prevent its recognition, since among the data there are also the so-called or other information.

Regarding thealgorithm in charge of identifying the tax evaders, Italy Today explains that “ for the analysis of the risk of tax evasion, with reference to the use of the data contained in the archive of financial reports, the Revenue Agency, even after pseudonymisation of personal data, makes use of technologies, processing and interconnections with the other databases at its disposal “. In the data set of analysis and in the control data set, all the risk criteria are grouped. In the first case, the Tax Authority refers to data useful for verifying the presence of tax risks, and the information collected will be kept for 8 years. In the second set of data, on the other hand, the tax positions of taxpayers will be collected (with recurrence of one or more risks) against which controls could be triggered.The data will be kept for 10 years.

As reported by Italy TodayRevenue Agency will proceed following the following procedure: identification of the reference audience, choice of databases, definition of the risk criterion, choice and implementation of deterministic / stochastic analysis models and techniques, verification of the correct application of the techniques used in the analysis, creation of the control dataset, and finally test on a random sample representative of the population.