Here are the news and the new releases of September 2021

Amazon has finally announced all of its new releases and news on first video of September 2021. Do not miss the film with Chris Pratt, The war of tomorrow and Demon Slayer: the Mugen train.

Original and exclusive TV series

September 10: Dinner Club

September 10: PSG City of Lights, 50 Years of Legend Season 1-2

September 10: Voltaire High

September 17: Lularich

September 17: Back to the Rafters

September 24: Do, Re, Mi

September 24: Goliath

September 24: Savage X Fenty Show

Original and exclusive films

September 3: Cinderella

September 10: The Voyeurs

September 17: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

September 17: The Bal des Folles

September 20: The G iu dizio

September 24: Birds of Paradis And

Non-original films

Banksy – The art of rebellion | September 1st

The Dark Knight | September 1st

Batman Returns | September 1st

Batman Forever | September 1st

Batman Begins | September 1st

Batman & Robin | September 1st

Batman | September 1st

The Dark Knight – The Return | September 1st

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro | September 1st

Grease – Brillantina | September 1st

The two carabinieri | September 1st

Traveling with dad | September 1st

Love is eternal as long as it lasts | September 1st

Braven – The brave | September 1st

Schoolmates | September 1st

Borotalco | September 1st

Honeymoons | September 1st

White red and Verdone | September 1st

T2 Trainspotting | September 2

Southpaw – The Ultimate Challenge | September 2

An opportunity from God | September 3

However | September 4th

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love | September 4th

Elephant White | September 7

Tomiris – Warrior Princess | September 9

The executioner of the night | September 9

Brooklyn’s Finest | September 9

My Sister’s Boyfriend | September 10

The new adventures of Aladdin | September 10

12 Soldiers | Sept. 11

Lupine III – The castle of Cagliostro | September 13

Lupine III – The legend of the gold of Babylon | September 13

Lupine III – The stone of wisdom | September 13

Jurassic City | September 13

All For Uma | September 15

Puerto Escondido | September 15

Super 8 | September 15

Amnesia | September 15

Waiters | September 15

All the men of the moron | September 15

The Putin Interviews | September 15

If you love me | September 18th

Dolittle | September 19

Chain of Command | September 20

Wildlife | 21 September

Run with the Hunted | September 23

Escape from marriage | September 23

Sicario | September 24

The Ramen Girl | September 28

Playmobil | September 30th

Non-original TV series

ER – Doctors on the front line – The fifteen seasons | September 1st

Transformers: Prime – Season 1 | September 1st

Winx Club – Eighth season | September 1st

Fear the Walking Dead – Sixth Season | September 5th

Grey’s Anatomy – Sixteenth season | September 6

44 cats – The two seasons | Sept. 11

Movies and TV series about to expire

Sonic – The Movie | September 9

Meet Sofia | September 30th

