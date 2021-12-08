here are the news of the 1.5.0 beta version

Niagara Launcher undoubtedly represents one of the most popular and appreciated solutions by Android users who love to customize the interface of their device and in the past few hours its team of developers has released a new beta that introduces some interesting features.

In particular, the new beta version of Niagara Launcher introduces some of the new features of Android 12, making them available even to those who do not have a device based on the latest release of the Google operating system (supports devices starting from Android 5.0).

What’s new in the 1.5.0 beta version of Niagara Launcher

Among the main innovations of the latest version of this popular launcher are the support for dynamic colors, the elements in the Material You theme (for example they have rounded corners) and an improvement in readability thanks to an optimization of the backgrounds.

The Niagara Launcher developer team is keen to highlight that with this version of the app, the customization possibilities guaranteed by this solution will significantly increase.

But there are also specific improvements for those who can actually have a device already updated to Android 12, such as real-time previews for widgets and the implementation of the new improved location permission, thanks to which it is possible to determine the location for weather reports (all without jeopardizing users’ privacy, as position data is encoded before being sent to the weather provider).

How to download the new beta of the app

If you are eager to preview the new features of Niagara Launcher, you can download the 1.5.0 beta version of the app through one of the available channels:

Within a couple of weeks the new version of Niagara Launcher should also be available in stable release on the Google Play Store, from which it can be downloaded through the following badge, which will take you to the page dedicated to it: