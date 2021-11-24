Here are the Nokia for 2022: from entry-level to top of the range

It is about four different models , identified by codes N151DL, N150DL, N1530DL and N152DL. It looks like these devices are going to fill the ranks of different price ranges: the Nokia N152DL , which you see in the first image in the gallery, it will be a entry-level and could come under the C series . We see very pronounced display edges and a single rear camera.

Nokia is also preparing for the new year to affirm its presence in the smartphone market sector. In the last few hours Evan Blass has provided us with one overview of the devices we might see launched by Nokia for the new year .

Then we find the N151DL And N150DL, two devices that will arrive as part of the mid range and which seem to differ mainly in the design of the rear photographic module.

Finally, there will be the Nokia N1530DL: as you can see from the last image in the gallery, the device will have a triple camera rear set in a protruding module, a teardrop notch for the front camera and no sensor for the prints on the back. We therefore assume that it will be integrated either on the power button or under the display. This device could come under the X series, in higher end of price.

At the moment we do not know when Nokia plans to officially launch the devices just seen on the market. We will come back to update you as soon as further details on the forecast emerge Technical specifications.