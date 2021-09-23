here are the nominations ~ Daily Periodical Entertainment

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held on the evening of September 23, dedicated to the successes of Latin music. Camila Cabello, Kali Uchis and the Black Eyed Peas are just part of their rich list.

When are the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

They have been five years of fire for Latin American music, steadily rising after the success of Despacito. And all of its new fans are ready to celebrate new numbers with the Billboard Latin Music Awards, with upcoming performances from some of their best stars. To follow the ceremony, just connect, on satellite channel, to the Telemundo broadcaster at 8 pm at the Watsco Center in Miami, on Thursday 23 September. Fifty-nine categories will be present, in recognizable genres such as Latin pop, but also more traditional ones such as Mexican regional or tropical.

VIPs and veterans

Among the artists of the lineup stands the name of Camila Cabello, fresh from an Amazon Prime success with the latest adaptation of Cinderella. The film, which stars her as the famous princess, is the most successful musical of the year: the former Fifth Harmony is one of the most anticipated figures on that stage. With her also pop stars like Karol G and Prince Royce, as well as more local figures of the genre such as Banda MS, Juanes (remembered in the 2000s for The Camisa Negra), Rauw Alejandro or Joss Favela. But the star of the Billboard Latin Music Awards is a veteran, Daddy Yankee, who will receive a special award. With more than a decade of success and one of the minds behind Despacito’s rise, few deserve more than him to wave the Billboard Hall Of Fame Awards.

Some named

Among the nominees, however, the primacy of mentions goes to the Black Eyed Peas: despite only one member is actually Latin American (Taboo, also of indigenous descent) they managed to obtain eight nominations, including Latin Song of the Year with Rhythm (Bad Boys For Life), and Latin Pop Song of the Year with Mamacita. Immediately after, with seven nominations, comes the irresistible Kali Uchis, whose album Sin Miedo – Del Amor Y Otros Demonios, officially consecrated her. It is nominated as Album of the Year, and Telepatía is also highly regarded, in categories such as Latin Pop Song of the Year. Also present was Dua Lipa, as Crossover Artist of the Year, as well as Nicki Minaj, nominated five times. Who will get the top prizes at the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

