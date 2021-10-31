here are the objectives of the retreat

“Go home and say hello to the families, because they don’t talk about it for a while.” More or less like this Massimiliano Allegri greeted the bianconeri today at the end of training. From tomorrow captain Giorgio Chiellini and companions will remain in retreat (at least) until Saturday, until Juventus-Fiorentina . Allegri had already feared the hypothesis afterwards Verona-Juventus , today he met with the executives (the vice president Pavel Nedved and the market manager Federico Cherubs , both present at the Continue ) and formalized the matter. It will be a retreat … spiritual, rather than punitive. At least in intentions.

Allegri, Nedved and Cherubini: how will the retreat be

The Tuscan technician wants to do team-building: he hopes that a team spirit will form which many, too many times so far has failed. In difficult moments Juventus has become a group of individuals, each more or less willing to solve it but in solitude. Allegri wants us to learn to think as a team. Small groups and small groups, that’s enough. Selfishness: enough. Presumption of superiority: enough. Allegri did not digest the fact that the bianconeri did not fight against teams like the Verona and the Sassuolo, trusting, if anything, in a higher quality rate that has remained only in the intentions. Yes, in short, a bath of humility following that hot appeal to be ashamed. The first objective, therefore, is to react and secure the qualification for the round of 16 Champions making a result against it Zenith. But it will not be enough: once and for all, progress must be in the name of continuity.