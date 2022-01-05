here are the official technical characteristics of the new viewer for PS5 – Nerd4.life

Sony issued the official technical characteristics of its highly anticipated next-generation VR headset, which apparently will only be usable withPS5, also confirming the name: PlayStation VR2. Also confirmed the names of the controllers, which will be called simple VR Controller. Let’s read:

Display – OLED

Resolution – 2000 x 2040 per eye

Refresh rate – 90Hz, 120Hz

Distance between lenses adjustable

Field of view – Approximately 110 degrees

Motion Sensors – Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)

Attachment Sensor – IR Proximity sensor

Cameras – Four cameras on the viewer and one IR tracking camera per eye for the

controller tracking

Feedback – Vibration on the viewer

Connectable to PS5 via USB Type-C connection

Audio – Input: Built-in microphone / Output: stereo headphone jack

These instead are the specifications of the controllers:

Puslanti – [Destro]- PS Button, Options Button, Action Buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 Button, R2 Button, Right Stick / R3 Button -[Sinistro]PS Button, Create Button, Action Buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 Button, L2 Button, Left Stick / L3 Button

Motion / Tracking – Motion sensors – Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer) – Capacitive sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: position tracking

Feedback – Trigger Effect (on R2 / L2 button), Haptic Feedback (from a single actuator per unit)

Port – USB Type-C

Bluetooth Ver5.1

Battery – Type: Built-in rechargeable lithium battery

The news came via PlayStation Blog, where PlayStation VR2 is described as a headset capable of carrying the VR Gaming to the next level, thanks to 4K HDR OLED displays with 110 degrees of field of view. As you may have understood by reading the specifications, the peripheral will track the user and controllers using the integrated cameras, without the need to use an external camera.

PlayStation VR2 will be able to track the eye movement. It will therefore be sufficient to move them to give a specific input to the controlled character, so as to make the gaming experiences more engaging. Involvement that will also be increased by the new sensors, designed to amplify the sensations communicated to the players, thanks to the vibrations and various other feedbacks. For example, it will be possible to hear the heartbeat of a character in the most excited moments, or the presence of an object passing at great speed near his head.

Unfortunately Sony hasn’t released any new PlayStation VR2 images, so we have to wait a little longer for the final design.