Today in our country, many people are dying of cardiovascular disease. According to statistics, there are 35.8% of deaths with a higher incidence for women (38.8%) than for men (32.5%). Unfortunately, pathologies of this type, such as heart attacks, ischemias, heart diseases, are the first cause of death from the age of 40 and up.

That is why it is important to be able to inform yourself and prevent such episodes. Again, of great importance is the ability to speed up the diagnosis so that we can intervene with minimal consequences. To do this, the American Heart Association And the American College of Cardiology, provided important new advice.

Here are the often underestimated heart attack symptoms and the new 2021 medical guide to recognize them in time. Thanks to new studies, it is now possible to recognize a heart attack much faster today. This ability is essential to save the patient’s life. More importantly, it has been highlighted how the symptoms can present themselves differently between women and men.

According to the two institutes mentioned above, knowing the guidelines for an ongoing myocardial infarction is very important. In fact, we are often unable to assess the severity of chest pain. It is possible that this is underestimated or even ignored. It is also true that in some cases it is possible that its origin depends on other ailments or problems of a different nature.

First, let’s say that a heart attack is a necrosis that can affect a tissue or an organ. It occurs when these parts do not receive enough blood and therefore clean oxygen through the arterial circulation. This occurs due to an obstruction of the coronaries.

Heart attack chest pain has very specific characteristics. For example, it is associated with shortness of breath, nausea, pain that spreads to the arms, shoulders and jugule. Oppressive pain in the center of the chest is also a recurring symptom. The latter is more present in men and can last up to 10/15 minutes, concomitantly with short and labored breathing.

In women, however, the most typical symptoms are different. Pain in the shoulders, back, lack of strength and above all nausea, often underestimated and not connected to cardiovascular problems. This is why in some cases it is good to go to the emergency room immediately. In any case, we invite you to evaluate and recognize the coexistence of chest pain and other symptoms described above and to always contact your doctor in case of doubt.

