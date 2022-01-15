here are the ones that fight stress

Often eating can help us face and overcome difficult times. Here are the foods that fight stress

During this difficult period inevitably linked to the Coronavirus pandemic, we have been forced to make many sacrifices. Those who love to travel, for example, have had to cancel any project that involved a particular trip, as well as those who love to frequent closed places.

Restrictions, smart working, distances, etc. have certainly increased the fatigue levels and our morale took a hit. However, it is possible (and often necessary) to intervene. Food comes to our aid: here are the foods that fight stress.

The damage on the mental health related to the Coronavirus pandemic are now the subject of study and debate by the scientific community. The collapse of the social relations, for example, it has caused countless problems for our sociability (just look at the children).

It is therefore urgent to act in order to take our life back in hand and make sure we are not overwhelmed by stress caused by this difficult situation. According to the biologist and nutritionist, Flavia Bernini: “Our body responds to stress also from one point of view hormonal“. This is the cortisol, which is a response of our body to situations of greater stress.

The consequences of a prolonged stressful situation, and therefore of a greater production of cortisol in our organism, can lead to stimulation of the hypothalamic centers of hunger and to hyperglycemia.

The Advice is that of limit the consumption of sugars and pay more attention to diet. It is important, in fact, to prefer fresh foods it’s at low glycemic index, distributing meals during 5 moments throughout the day.

A very important role is also played by vitamins. To maintain the right emotional balance, guaranteed by “an intertwining of hormones and neurotransmitters” it is important to choose correct foods and avoid vitamin deficiencies. This will also preserve our brain.

Particularly important are the B vitamins. These are essential for the proper functioning of our nervous system. There vitamin B6 it is responsible for the synthesis of serotonin, a molecule that participates in the regulation of mood, appetite and concentration.

The advice is to hire one varied diet, which includes many cereals integral, legumes, fruit dry, vegetables And fresh fruit. It is important not to forget the supply of proteins, obtainable from fish fresh, egg And meat White.

Reduce the use of alcohol is essential, as theethanol it can be the cause of continual increases in anxiety and stress levels. As for vegans, however, it is essential to take supplements of Vitamin b12, absent in plant products.