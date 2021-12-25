here are the openings of the parties – Corriere.it

Last expenses to be done also at Christmas or at Boxing Day? Some supermarkets will also be open on public holidays, with the exception of the entire Esselunga chain which is closed on both 25th and 26th December. Incidentally, many also sell Covid tampons at a lower price than pharmacies.

Some Carrefours are open at Christmas Carrefour also raises its shutters on 25 December, with openings concentrated mainly in the morning and distributed throughout Italy, while on 26 December the opening hours are extended until the evening (at this link the details of the supermarkets Carrefour open and those closed during the two holidays).



Pam open on Santo Stefano The WFP, closed at Christmas, has several centers open in Santo Stefano. On December 26th they can choose whether to have a wider opening hours (from 9 to 20, as Bologna Marconi and Castel San Pietro, Milan sabotino and Olona, ​​Genoa Chiaravagna, Turin Racconigi) or reduced only in the morning (from 9 to 13, as Milano Forze Armate or Milano Stringelli) or medium (from 9 to 14, like Genova Manuzio). At this link you can find the complete list of open and closed Pam supermarkets. In the group Conad the times for the Christmas holidays are decided at the territorial level.

Coop, openings on December 26th The 1,100 points of sale Coop are all closed for Christmas, while in Santo Stefano only six Hypercoops will be open in Lombardy (Mondovicino in Mondov in the province of Cuneo, Gran Rond in Crema; Centro Sarca in Sesto San Giovanni in the province of Milan; Cremona; Brescia Flaminia and Fiorfood in Turin Galleria San Federico) and twelve small supermarkets in Rome.

