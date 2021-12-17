here are the opportunities of the Pnrr

About seven billion have been earmarked for the funds for agriculture, aimed at supporting the sector and making it more sustainable. In this article we see all the approved measures together (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

INDEX

PNRR and agricultural funds

The National recovery and resilience plan (or PNRR), is a project that aims to revive the economy of our country in response to the economic crisis that followed the Covid-19 pandemic.

The economic recovery plan provides for everything 248 billion euros of which nearly 7 billion for the agricultural sector for logistics, machinery modernization, supply chain contracts and the introduction of some technologies to start a business sustainability program.

The aim of the agricultural funds is to support and strengthen the sector in three particular aspects which we will see in the next paragraph:

Circular economy and sustainable agriculture,

Supply chain and district contracts,

Protection of the territory and of the water resource.

Read all the news on Invalidity and Law 104 on Telegram. Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free bonus video guides on the Youtube channel.

All measures

As we have seen, the funds for agriculture are aimed at three particular aspects of the sector.

The first of these is the circular economy. The funds dedicated to this area include resources for the development of logistics for the sectors agri-food, fishing and aquaculture, forestry and horticulture.

The agricultural funds aim to support and encourage theinstallation of solar panels on sheds and company structures and the removal of asbestos from roofs.

In addition, 500 million euros are earmarked formodernization of agricultural machinery in favor of specific less polluting instruments.

About 1.2 billion are then dedicated to supply chain contracts, with which the aim is to:

Reduce the use of drugs, antimicrobials and synthetic fertilizers;

Encourage organic farming and the preservation of biodiversity;

Improve the welfare of animals;

Encourage the production of renewable energy and energy efficiency;

Reduce food losses and waste.

Finally, 880 million euros were allocated for the so-called project for the resilience of the irrigation agrosystem.

It is therefore a question of encouraging the installation of infrastructures that are able to manage them in the best possible way water resources, also in relation to climate change.

For more detailed information on how to access agricultural funds and their amounts, we refer you to this in-depth analysis.

We hope we have clarified a bit, but if you still have doubts about the funds for agriculture do not hesitate to write to us on Instagram.